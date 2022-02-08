Nissan announces changes to North America manufacturing leadership team to support Ambition 2030 vision

Company promotes David Johnson to lead North American manufacturing, supply chain operations

To support its long-term vision, Ambition 2030, Nissan is making several changes to its manufacturing leadership team in North America as the company strengthens the momentum from its Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

David Johnson, vice president, Manufacturing for the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, is promoted to the role of senior vice president, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management – North America. Johnson will manage all facets of Nissan’s manufacturing and supply chain operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He replaces Steve Marsh, who is leaving the company effective on March 1 to pursue outside opportunities.

“Our U.S. manufacturing operations are more important than ever as we deliver outstanding new vehicles to our customers with top-level quality,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “David’s extensive experience in global manufacturing, as well as his focus on using advanced technology to transform our operations, has prepared him to lead our North American plants into a bright, electrified future.”

Kevin Hines is promoted to senior director, Plant Support, Nissan Smyrna. In his new role, he will oversee the areas of Maintenance, Quality and Alliance Production Way at the Smyrna plant.

Brian Crockett, currently director, Trim & Chassis, Nissan Smyrna, is promoted to senior director, Plant Operations, Nissan Smyrna. He will be responsible for Trim & Chassis, Body & Stamping and Paint Plant operations.

Tim Fallon, vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, is leaving the company immediately to pursue outside opportunities. Until his replacement is named, David Sliger, senior director, Manufacturing Operations, will serve as interim head of Manufacturing Operations for Nissan Canton.

SOURCE: Nissan