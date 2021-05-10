Nissan and Turo™ provide LEAF owners the flexibility of car ownership with complimentary vehicle access

Nissan and Turo are offering new U.S. Nissan LEAF buyers the flexibility to "own the car they want and book the car they need," by offering a $350 credit on Turo1 with the purchase or lease of a new LEAF electric vehicle

The nationwide promotion allows new LEAF owners the flexibility to access thousands of vehicles listed on the Turo platform, one of the world’s leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, when they need it. Nissan and Turo piloted this program with select Nissan Dealers in Denver, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. over the last six months.

“Nissan understands our LEAF customers and we know that there are times when they may need a different vehicle for a specific occasion,” said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV marketing and sales strategy, Nissan U.S. “With this offer, LEAF owners get a great electric vehicle that suits their everyday driving, but if they want a different vehicle to help move or take a large family on a road trip, Nissan and Turo are giving them options.”

This program follows a Nissan Experience Test Drive pilot that ran in 2019, where consumers could book an extended test drive of a Nissan vehicle on Turo.

First introduced for the 2010 model year, more than 500,000 Nissan LEAFs have been sold worldwide2. For 2021, LEAF is available in two versions – LEAF and the extended-range LEAF PLUS, offering EPA ranges of up to 1493 and 2264 miles respectively. Every 2021 LEAF offers a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies, including available ProPILOT Assist, standard Safety Shield® 360 and NissanConnect® services.

1. $350 Turo travel credit available to customers who purchase or lease a Nissan LEAF® from new dealer stock between May 8, 2021 through June 30, 2021 at a participating Nissan dealer, and who meet Turo’s eligibility requirements. See Turo.com for details.

2. Based on cumulative sales of all LEAF models data from December 2010 – March 2021.

3. EPA range for 2021 Nissan LEAF S and LEAF SV (40 kW) up to 149 miles. Actual range may vary based on driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

4. EPA range up to 226 miles for 2021 Nissan LEAF S PLUS only. EPA range of up to 215 miles for 2021 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS or Nissan LEAF SL PLUS. Actual range will vary with trim levels, options and driving conditions; see Customer Disclosure Form for details.

5. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $950.

SOURCE: Nissan