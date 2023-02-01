NIRA Dynamics announces strategic collaboration with Zeekr to develop next-generation safety products

NIRA Dynamics today announced a new collaboration with China leading OEM Zeekr

NIRA Dynamics today announced a new collaboration with China leading OEM Zeekr. NIRA and Zeekr are two leading companies in the field of road safety today announced a strategic cooperation to bring innovative solutions to drivers worldwide. Since last year the two companies have collaborated around increased vehicle safety. First to reach the Chinese market is “Zeekr 009”, from today available for consumers across China.

NIRA Dynamics, a world-leading sensor fusion technology company in road and traffic safety, and Zeekr, a visionary technology company that will revolutionize the way we interact with our cars, have agreed to jointly develop and market new solutions for vehicle safety. The cooperation is based on NIRA Dynamics’ unique wheel detection algorithm and mutual strong ambitions of both parties to contribute toward a vision of zero road accidents.

NIRA Dynamics has been developing software services for the automotive industry since 2001, and their tire pressure monitoring solution TPI is used in over 75 million vehicles. Now NIRA is taking the next steps, developing a complete wheel safety product, providing a complete monitoring tool, where safety and performance are in focus. Together with Zeekr, drivers worldwide will be able to benefit from these new solutions.

Lisa Åbom, CEO at NIRA Dynamics, said: “The collaboration between two innovative companies like NIRA Dynamics and Zeekr has great potential. We are now able to offer drivers globally a new level of safety, we are proud to yet again show that we stand by our objective to minimize road accidents.

NIRA is using software and sensor fusion to create new value from already existing sensors of cars. By doing this, cars and drivers can draw extra benefits without having to add new sensors that are expensive and could have a negative impact on the environment.

Some of the highlights：

Increased wheel safety. Using software only, NIRA provides the most complete wheel monitoring system, allowing for the safest possible journey.

Next-level ADAS system improvements. Having detailed knowledge about the car and its systems is important today, but for future cars it is crucial. When more and more responsibility moves from the driver to the car, software solutions are needed to support the vehicle in making the right decisions and alerting the passengers in the car.

SOURCE: NIRA Dynamics