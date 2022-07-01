NIO Inc. provides June and second quarter 2022 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its June and second quarter 2022 delivery results

NIO delivered 12,961 vehicles in June 2022, representing a strong increase of 60.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 8,612 premium smart electric SUVs, including 1,684 ES8s, 5,100 ES6s and 1,828 EC6s, and 4,349 ET7s, the Company’s flagship premium smart electric sedan. NIO delivered 25,059 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, increasing by 14.4% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 217,897 as of June 30, 2022.

On June 15, 2022, NIO unveiled the ES7, a brand new mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV. The ES7 is the first SUV product based on NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2.0), the latest technology platform of the Company. NIO also launched the 2022 ES8, ES6 and EC6 equipped with the upgraded digital cockpit domain controller and sensing suite, enhancing the computing and perception capabilities as well as digital experience of the vehicles. The Company expects to start deliveries of the ES7 and the 2022 ES8, ES6 and EC6 in August 2022.

