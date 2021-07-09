NIO announces NIO Power 2025 battery swap station deployment plan

On July 9, 2021, NIO held its first NIO Power Day in Shanghai. NIO shared the history and core technologies of NIO Power and unveiled “NIO Power 2025”, the battery swap station deployment plan

On July 9, 2021, NIO held its first NIO Power Day in Shanghai. NIO shared the history and core technologies of NIO Power and unveiled “NIO Power 2025”, the battery swap station deployment plan.

NIO Power, a power service system based on NIO Power Cloud, provides a holistic charging and swapping service experience to the users via its extensive power network encompassing battery swap stations, charging stations, Power Mobiles, and our professional service teams. As of today, NIO has built 301 NIO Power Swap stations, 204 Power Charger stations and 382 destination charging stations in China and completed more than 2.9 million swaps and 600,000 uses of One-Click-for-Power services.

To provide a better power service experience to its rapidly growing user base, NIO will further expand NIO Power’s charging and swapping network. This year, NIO has raised its target of having over 700 instead of 500 battery swap stations installed by year end. From 2022 to 2025, NIO commits to installing 600 new battery swap stations in China. By the end of 2025, NIO will have over 4,000 NIO battery swap stations worldwide with around 1,000 outside of China. Furthermore, to share NIO’s achievements with the automotive industry and smart electric vehicle users, NIO announced that NIO Power’s charging and swapping system, as well as BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service), will be fully available to the industry.

NIO users refer to residence within a 3 km radius from a battery swap station as “Swap Station District House”. Currently about 29% NIO users live in the swap station district. In 2025, 90% NIO users will be living less than 3 km away of a battery swap station.

SOURCE: NIO