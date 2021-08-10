Nikola expands sales and service dealer network in Northeastern United States

Nikola Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today an expansion to its dealer network for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of Alta Equipment Group

As a leading provider of construction and industrial equipment, Alta Equipment Group plans to represent sales and service locations in New York, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and other select areas in the New England region that have a growing opportunity in zero-emission technology for Class 8 trucks.

“Alta Equipment is an exceptional addition to our already impressive list of 116 dealer locations within the Nikola sales and service dealer network,” said Nikola President, Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner. “The Nikola partnership should complement Alta’s history of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell technology via their materials handling business and add to its growing eMobility vertical by fulfilling its long-term commitment to clean technologies.”

With over 37 years of experience, Alta Equipment Group is recognized for providing strong sales and service support to thousands of customers for notable brands in the material handling and construction equipment commercial segments.

“We are excited to partner with Nikola, an industry pioneer in the electric commercial segment and are ready to begin delivering superior service to Nikola customers in the northeast US territory.” said Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta Equipment Group. “We view the Class 8 market as having strong long-term potential and an excellent fit with our commercial vehicle eMobility growth strategy.”

SOURCE: Nikola