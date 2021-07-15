Nikola adds 51 dealership locations in 9 states

Nikola announces expansion of its current Nikola dealer sales and service network with the addition of five dealers covering key territories

Nikola Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today a second phase in establishing a nationwide plan for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of five independent dealers with more than 51 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia and Maryland.

The five independent dealership additions to the Nikola dealer network average more than 80 years of providing strong sales and service support to customers. The Nikola dealer network expansion includes HOLT Truck Centers (7 locations in Texas), Empire Truck & Trailer (7 locations in Arizona and California), Wagner Equipment Co. (11 locations in Colorado, New Mexico), Ring Power (14 locations in Florida), and Carter Machinery (12 locations in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia).

In April, Nikola announced a partnership with RIG360 Service Network, a network of heavy-duty truck service and maintenance centers, to provide sales and service products for commercial customers at more than 65 RIG360 dealer locations throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.

Today’s announcement is anticipated to bring the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to 116 across the United States as it rapidly continues to fulfill its commitment to the expansion of the distribution network.

“These five new partners are expected to add a culture of customer focus and service leadership that we are building at Nikola. Customers will benefit from the strength and experience of these companies and their highly talented organizations,” said Nikola Energy and Commercial President Pablo Koziner. “These dealers will work closely with customers in helping them maximize operational efficiencies, energy management, vehicle uptime and overall industry adoption in BEV and FCEV vehicles.”

SOURCE: Nikola