Nexteer achieves global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering systems – enabling fuel efficiency & advanced safety, performance

Today, Nexteer Automotive announced its global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering (EPS) systems – a key technology enabling fuel efficiency and advanced safety and performance. Nexteer is a global leader of EPS – serving more than 60 customers around the world.

“Nexteer’s EPS systems provide advanced safety and performance along with precise, predictable feel of the road. In essence, EPS acts as the ‘heart’ of the vehicle’s personality and performance by giving the driver control and feel of the road,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “As the number one EPS supplier in North America and number three globally, Nexteer’s growth has been fueled by our alignment to key megatrends like electrification and software, as well as our long-standing commitment to relentless innovation and experience as systems integrators.”

Nexteer’s EPS systems are currently featured in eight out of 10 full-size trucks in North America and two out of five small cars in Europe. The company’s EPS systems can be found on vehicles around the world such as the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F150 and F150 Lightning EV, Ford Bronco, RAM 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Peugeot 208, Jeep Avenger, Chevrolet Silverado, Cadillac Escalade, Zeekr 001 EV, BMW 1-Series, BYD Song Pro/Song Plus, GAC Aion S/Y, Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV and more.

