Next milestone in future sales: Mercedes-Benz and FEAC reach an agreement and create basis to introduce agency model in Europe

Strict implementation of the Mercedes-Benz strategy: intensifying customer loyalty through direct sales of Mercedes-Benz cars and vans

Mercedes-Benz has reached an agreement with the European Association of Mercedes-Benz Dealers (FEAC, Fédération Européenne des Amicales de Concessionnaires Mercedes-Benz) on key points to introduce the agency model in Europe.

The European sales organization of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans is thereby massively driving the transformation with its sales partners in order to meet changed customer needs. In the future, the respective new vehicle portfolios of passenger cars and private and commercial use vans, will be offered in core European markets via the agency model. The agreement reached with FEAC provides the framework for the gradual introduction of the agency model in Europe.

“Our concern is that we achieve even stronger customer loyalty to our Mercedes-Benz brand worldwide. Therefore, I am all the more pleased that with this next step, together with the European Dealer Association, we have now reached an important milestone for us and our partners in Europe. The starting point for changing our sales model is the changed behavior of our customers in a digital world,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for sales.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to interact with us. It doesn’t matter if it’s digital or physical. The agency model supports us in seamlessly networking all contact points. We have ambitious goals we want to achieve together with our sales partners: by the end of 2023 more than 50% of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles available in Europe should be sold under the agency model.”

Friedrich Lixl, FEAC President: “With this agreement we are creating a clear and predictable framework for European sales and, together with the manufacturer, proactively facing changed market conditions in order to continue to stay clearly ahead of the competition as well as to secure the investments and the company value for the agents in the future.”

The Mercedes-Benz agency model has been introduced in Sweden, in Austria and in South Africa as well as in India. Its launch in Germany and in UK is expected in 2023. The focus of the new Mercedes-Benz agency model is on the seamless networking of all contact points. In the future, customers will have even more freedom to choose: regardless of whether they want to exchange ideas with product experts in the dealership; obtain information and conclude the purchase contract online; or want to get in touch with sales partners both digitally and physically.

Agents thereby take on a central role in the so-named Customer Experience and enable a seamless Customer Journey – from the research phase through the purchase to the vehicle handover. Additional advantages for customers include increased price transparency and an even greater online selection of vehicles. The new agency model offers partners the opportunity to concentrate even more than before on customers and their support.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz