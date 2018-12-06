Next KBA approvals: Audi can recall further diesel models in Germany

With its decision, the KBA is approving the solution proposed by Audi for an update of the engine software in three further cases. This affects approximately 103,500 vehicles of the A6, A7 Sportback and A8 model ranges, as well as the Q5 and SQ5 TDI SUVs. Just like the A6 and A7 Sportback models with 200 kW (272 hp), which were approved in mid-November, these models are also powered by a V6 TDI engine.
These technical solutions involve the removal of a software component from the engine management system. At the same time, the workshop visit will be used for regular quality measures in order to renew sensor components of individual model variants. The update is always free of charge for Audi customers and will have no negative impact on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, engine output, maximum torque, noise emissions or the lifetime of the exhaust aftertreatment system. This software update is a mandatory recall. Audi is therefore contacting all affected vehicle owners and requesting that they get in touch with their authorized workshop or dealership.
SOURCE: Audi