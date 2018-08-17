New term updates for the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio this September

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ranges have been refreshed for MY19 to include the latest range of Euro 6D engines, increased standard specification and the introduction of the Giulia Veloce Ti to the line-up, while coming with five years warranty, three years servicing and five years roadside assistance.

The MY19 Giulia and Stelvio models see the introduction of the new Euro 6D engines. Diesel models now benefit from the addition of AdBlue, which provides a reduction in NOx emissions but also sees the 2.2 150hp and 2.2 180hp turbo diesel engines gain an additional 10hp.

Engine Power

hp Torque

Nm 0 – 62mph

seconds Fuel Consumption

combined mpg Emissions

CO2 Giulia 2.2 Turbo diesel 160hp 160 450 8.2 57.7 129 Giulia 2.2 Turbo diesel 190hp 190 450 7.1 57.7 129 Giulia 2.0 Turbo petrol 200hp 200 330 6.6 41.5 157 Giulia 2.0 Turbo petrol 280hp 280 400 5.7 40.9 160 Giulia 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo 510hp 510 600 3.9 30.7 212 Stelvio 2.2 Turbo diesel 190hp RWD 190 450 7.6 44.4 139 Stelvio 2.2 Turbo diesel 190hp AWD 190 450 7.6 41.2 149 Stelvio 2.2 Turbo diesel 210hp AWD 210 470 6.6 41.2 149 Stelvio 2.0 Turbo petrol 200hp AWD 200 330 7.2 29.8 183 Stelvio 2.0 Turbo petrol 280hp AWD 280 5.7 400 29.8 182 Stelvio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo 510hp AWD 510 3.8 600 24.0 227

Having made its UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Veloce Ti now joins the Giulia line-up offering the look and feel of the Quadrifoglio with Veloce performance, priced from £45,500 OTR. Building on the Veloce, the Ti adds Quadrifoglio leather and Alcantara heated sports seats with eight-way adjustment, Carbon interior trim with leather dashboard, ambient lighting, black headlining, illuminated Carbon door sills and climate pack to enhance the sporting ambiance of the interior. Externally it adds 19-inch dark five-hole Quadrifoglio alloy wheels (previously only available on the Quadrifoglio), Carbon V-grille and mirror caps, lighting pack and red brake calipers as a nod to the range topper. To bring it even closer to its big brother the Veloce Ti can be optionally specified with any Quadrifoglio paint colour, including Competizione Red and Trofeo White, as well as an optional Carbon Pack which adds Quadrifoglio carbon fibre lip spoiler, Quadrifoglio side-skirts with carbon fibre insert and carbon fibre gearshift insert for £1,650.

All versions of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio now come with the 8.8-inch Alfa Connect with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, ensuring that drivers are always connected.

In addition, the Giulia Speciale also adds an exclusive 18-inch dual five-spoke diamond cut alloy wheel, rear privacy glass, aluminium kick-plates and black brake calipers to its standard equipment list, while Veloce models see new 18-inch five-hole dark finish alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and Convenience pack with keyless entry, external door handle lights and driver’s side dashboard storage as standard. The range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio also adds rear privacy glass, anodized black brake calipers and 40/20/40 split fold rear seats, with third rear central seatbelt, to its long standard equipment list.

The standard content of the Stelvio range has also been bolstered with the Super trim level now including Michelin CrossClimate Winter tyres (M+S) to its standard equipment list, while the Speciale also adds rear privacy glass, aluminium kick plates and black brake calipers. Stelvio Quadrifoglio models will also come with rear privacy glass, black anodized brake calipers and 20-inch silver five-hole alloy wheels to complete the look.

All Giulia and Stelvio models now offer additional peace of mind as they receive a further two year warranty and roadside assistance, valid for five years from the date of first registration or until the vehicle has travelled 75,000 miles*. In addition the cars will also come with three year scheduled servicing*, covering the cost of parts, lubricants and labour required as part of the servicing schedule.

The MY19 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are available to order now price from £32,490 OTR and £36,990 OTR respectively. To find out more about the Alfa Romeo range, visit the website or to locate your nearest Alfa Romeo retailer visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/find-a-retailer.

