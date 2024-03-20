New Peugeot E-5008 class-above electric large SUV

The new Peugeot E-5008 sets a new benchmark by becoming the only all-electric SUV to offer an exceptional living space for 7 passengers and up to 660 km electric range

The new Peugeot E-5008 sets a new benchmark by becoming the only all-electric SUV to offer an exceptional living space for 7 passengers and up to 660 km electric range. Benefiting from the STLA Medium platform and a battery made in France, the E-5008 meets the needs of customers looking for a large SUV with an assertive design, welcoming interior and efficient electric performance. Peugeot also offers total peace of mind to its customers by providing the Peugeot E-5008 with 8 years/160,000km coverage through its ALLURE CARE program.

ALLURE : A design that combines the dynamism of a true SUV with the refinement of a top-segment model.

: A design that combines the dynamism of a true SUV with the refinement of a top-segment model. EMOTION : A spectacular Panoramic i-Cockpit®, and a welcoming and high-tech atmosphere inside.

: A spectacular Panoramic i-Cockpit®, and a welcoming and high-tech atmosphere inside. EXCELLENCE: A unique SUV, produced in France, offering 7 seats and electric performance with up to 660 km range.

Committed to becoming a 100% electric brand, Peugeot continues to expand its range to meet all customers’ requirements. The new E-5008 is the only model in its segment to offer a 100% electric mobility for seven passengers, benefiting from an exceptionally generous and welcoming interior.

The new Peugeot E-5008 showcases the flexibility of Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform and is the first model to benefit from an extended configuration. The 2.90 m wheelbase is particularly generous, making it very spacious, with a total length of 4.79 m.

The innovative STLA Medium platform is designed to offer the best service in its category for customers’ most important criteria: range (up to 660 km), charging time (20% to 80% in 30 minutes), driving pleasure, performance, efficiency and connected services (trip planner, smart charging, vehicle-to-load, “over-the-air” updates).

The new Peugeot E-5008 will be built exclusively at the Sochaux plant. It is equipped with ACC batteries manufactured at the gigafactory in France (Douvrin). It benefits from the ALLURE CARE program and is covered for up to 8 years / 160,000 km, the longest of any European brand.

The new Peugeot E-5008 will go on sale in the autumn of 2024. The range will offer two versions, Allure and GT, with three option packs for an easy choice and three electric motors (210 hp, 230 hp long range, and 320 hp Dual Motor 4-wheel drive) as well as two electrified powertrains, a 48V hybrid (136 hp) and a Plug-In hybrid (195 hp).

ALLURE: A POWERFUL AND REFINED DESIGN

The new Peugeot E-5008 offers an aerodynamic silhouette and a refined interior, while ensuring optimal efficiency.

A strong and dynamic stance

The new E-5008 is distinguished by its strong SUV character, which inspires robustness and safety, combined with a very dynamic silhouette.

The E-5008’s relatively high beltline and very pronounced shoulders give it a strong road presence, as does its generous dimensions (length: 4.79 m, width: 1.89 m, height: 1.69 m).

The design of the E-5008 suggests movement. The slope of the rear window is emphasized by sophisticated side design elements, and the front end, which features the new light signature and the innovative front grille that blends into the body colour.

A hi-tech aesthetic

The sophisticated grille is highlighted by a slim, elegant black band that wraps around the entire front of the E-5008 and incorporates ultra-compact LED headlights on all versions.

The E-5008 GT comes with Peugeot’s new Pixel LED technology as standard. It automatically adapts the headlights to traffic conditions, maintaining optimal lighting without disturbing other road users.

Continuing the innovative work that started on the Peugeot 408 and the E-3008, the new E-5008 features wheels that contribute to the modern styling and aerodynamic performance.

With their geometric technical design, the 19’’ and 20’’ wheels have the new Peugeot emblem at their centre.

Inside, the spectacular 21″ Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® floating screen puts passengers in an environment that is as hi-tech as it is user-friendly.

Superior refinement

Nothing is more sophisticated than simplicity. The new E-5008 embraces this philosophy, with very smooth, sleek, vertical sides, emphasizing refinement by concealing the side window seals in the doors.

The number of decorative inserts on the body has been reduced and chrome parts have been banished in favour of splashes of paint on specific elements: Meteor Grey on the front spoiler and rear bumper, Orbital Black on the mirror housings, and the lower part of the beltline.

The new E-5008 is available in six colours: Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey, and Titanium Grey. On the GT version, two-tone paint with a shiny black roof is standard.

The superior interior refinement of the new E-5008 benefits all passengers. For example, the elegant real aluminium trim and the customizable ambient LED lighting, available in eight colours, extend across the dashboard and to the front and rear doors. Together, they create a high-quality, welcoming technological environment.

EMOTION: TO DRIVE AND EXPERIENCE, THE E-5008 OFFERS UNIQUE PLEASURE

When it comes to emotion, the new E-5008 leaves no one behind. The driver is at the heart of the spectacular Panoramic i-Cockpit®, and the passengers benefit from exceptional interior space and comfort.

The “next-level Panoramic i-Cockpit®”

The Peugeot teams decided to bring together two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit®: the head-up display and the large central touch screen. These are now integrated into a curved panoramic screen with a single 21’’ high-definition panel extending from the left side of the dashboard to the centre console.

This panoramic display truly floats above the dashboard. The ambient LED lighting under the screen accentuates the “floating” effect.

Positioned for optimum ergonomics, this 21’’ widescreen display is slightly curved towards the driver while remaining perfectly accessible to the passenger. This large digital panel of exceptional quality combines two key functions of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®:

– To the left, above the compact steering wheel, the display collects all the driving information: speed, power meter, driving aids, energy flow, etc.

– To the right, in the centre of the dashboard, the touchscreen is accessible to both the driver and passenger. It controls the heating and air conditioning, navigation, media and connectivity systems, etc.

In the Allure version of the E-5008, the new Peugeot i-Cockpit® comes as standard with two 10’’ digital panels on a single support with the same floating effect as the 21’’ panel.

A compact steering wheel with new controls

A key component of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® from the outset, the compact steering wheel has been extensively reworked to offer even more sensations and greater driving comfort. It has, of course, retained its compactness with a modernized design. The redesigned central cushion is smaller and ‘isolated’ from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect reminiscent of the panoramic screen on the dashboard.

The controls on the compact steering wheel are new. They automatically detect the driver’s fingers for optimum ergonomics but are only activated when the driver presses them to avoid activation by mistake.

The new compact steering wheel is heated as standard on the E-5008 GT.

The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® introduces two new slim, elegant control stalks behind the compact steering wheel and two paddles dedicated to regenerative braking.

Ten customizable i-Toggles®

The central part of the dashboard features i-Toggles®, fully customizable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed to provide rapid access to ten of the user’s favourite functions: call a contact (start navigation to a frequently used destination, tune the radio to a favourite station, set the ideal air conditioning temperature, and so on.

The latest generation of Peugeot connected information systems

The Allure version has the Peugeot i-Connect® system as standard, and it offers complete connectivity thanks to the wireless mirroring function (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto).

The technological experience is extended complete with the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced, standard on the E-5008 GT. It features high-performance TomTom-connected navigation with a trip planner function (see below).

The “OK, Peugeot” natural language voice recognition provides access to infotainment, heating and air conditioning functions, and the telephone. This voice recognition can now distinguish between commands made by the driver or the passenger.

Artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, will also be available on the E-5008, to provide interaction between the occupants and the vehicle.

To support users and answer any questions they may have, the system includes on-board documentation and a QR code link to tutorials. System updates are carried out “over the air.”

Amazing agility, comforting ease

The new E-5008 is very easy to drive. Thanks to dynamic chassis settings in the great Peugeot tradition, it is at ease and efficient on main roads and especially agile in the city. To make manoeuvring easier, the E-5008 is fitted with a rear camera as standard, offering the driver two angles: rear view or bird’s-eye view. This camera is equipped with a cleaning nozzle for a perfect image in all conditions.

As an option, the new E-5008 can be fitted with the Peugeot VisioPark 360° system, which provides a 360° view of the environment thanks to four cameras positioned as close as possible to the front and rear wheels and 12 sensors spread around the car. This makes it possible to avoid any obstacle close to the vehicle.

More than 40 driver assistance and safety systems and safety equipment, one step further towards semi-autonomous driving

With the Drive Assist Plus 2.0 system, the Peugeot E-5008 assists the driver by using all the car’s sensors (cameras, radar, etc.) and information from the connected navigation system.

These assistance systems are designed to lighten the driver’s workload on multi-lane roads such as highways.

– Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and help to maintain lane position: manages the steering and speed of the new E-5008 to keep it in lane and at a speed pre-set by the driver.

– Semi-automatic lane change: assists the driver for lane changes, in full safety. Simply activate the turn signal and press the “OK” button on the steering wheel, and the system will steer you into the desired newlane.

– Advance speed recommendation: detects any change in the speed limit by reading road signs and gathering information from the connected navigation system suggests that the driver accordingly adjust the Adaptive Cruise Control setting. If rain is detected, the device immediately suggests reducing speed in line with speed limits, for example, from 130 kph to 110 kph on the highway.

These semi-autonomous driving systems require driver validation. Sensors ensure that the driver keeps their hands on the wheel at all times.

Exceptional living space for seven passengers

Thanks to its generous wheelbase, the new E-5008 offers remarkable legroom for passengers in row two, and row three sets a new benchmark in the C-SUV segment in terms of habitability.

Row two of the new E-5008 is fitted with comfortable seats that combine a 60/40 bench sliding seat with 40/20/40 backrests, providing the perfect combination of modularity and comfort.

The backrests of the seats in row two recline independently in five positions for passenger comfort on long journeys. Particular attention has been paid to the finish, with high-quality trim used for all row 2 seats.

Access to row three seats is unequalled thanks to the Easy Access system. This allows the seats in row two to be fully tilted and slid forward simultaneously. This new cinematic improves considerably the accessibility to row 3. Manoeuvring is simple, with a control located on the upper part of the seat back. Combined with the wide opening offered by the large rear doors, this system makes it easy for passengers of all sizes to fit into the seats in row three.

The E-5008 can accommodate up to seven passengers. Row 3 offers a real bench with two independent backrests fitted with adjustable headrests. These seats offer a true comfort: thickness and softness of the cushions, higher backrests and optimized adult headroom.

The new E-5008 is therefore capable of adapting to all needs, offering from two to seven comfortable seats with a remarkable load capacity.

A generous and highly versatile trunk

The new E-5008 offers a trunk volume of 748 dm3 in a 5-seater configuration, 259 dm3 in a 7-seater configuration, and up to 1 815 dm3 in a 2-seater configuration.

The exceptional modularity offered by the sophisticated seat architecture sets it apart, enabling a wide range of configurations between row two (60/40 bench seat, 40/20/40 backrests) and row three (50/50 backrests). The new E-5008 offers a huge, flat floor area with all the rear seats folded down and up to 2 metres of loading length.

Modular to the extreme, the E-5008’s trunk is also particularly ingenious.

In the 7-seater configuration, with the third row deployed, the new E-5008 has a trunk length of 42cm, the only vehicle in its segment to accommodate a variety of equipment and luggage.

The floor of the trunk behind row three can be lifted and stowed vertically behind the seats, thus freeing up additional space in depth to accommodate additional suitcases and cabin luggage.

There is ample additional storage space under the row 3 seats. With a capacity of around 80 litres, this space is ideal for storing various items not visible from the outside, like your favorite sport equipment. A special drawer is proposed as an accessory to make optimum use of this space.

The luggage cover, which adjusts to row two or three to confirm as required, benefits from a dedicated storage space under the trunk floor. Finally, to make loading easier, the E-5008 comes with a powered tailgate, as standard on the GT version.

A cabin that provides a sense of well-being

In addition to the generous dimensions of the new E-5008’s cabin, passengers will enjoy a particularly warm and welcoming ambience. The decors combine ambient lighting, real aluminium and mottled fabric, up to row 2. In total harmony, they provide a unique sensation of refinement and well-being.

The large panoramic glass roof provides an abundance of light. Its front section can be opened, which is rare on an electric vehicle. The cabin is as light as possible right up to row three, which also benefits from generous glazed areas.

To ensure a healthy atmosphere inside, the new Peugeot E-5008 is equipped with the AQS (Air Quality System), which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the cabin and, if necessary, automatically activates air recirculation. On the GT model, this peace of mind is complemented by the Clean Cabin air treatment system, which filters pollutant gases and particles. Air quality is displayed on the right side of the widescreen.

A cocoon of comfort

The interior of the E-5008 has been designed to offer its occupants a particularly welcoming atmosphere, like a hi-tech lounge, comfortably seated and isolated from external nuisance noise.

Optional laminated front windows can even further enhance the meticulous soundproofing.

The new front seats – a combination of leather-effect and fabric on Allure and leather-effect and Alcantara on GT provide exceptional comfort. The cushions feature comfortable contouring and high-density foam. Optional seats with the prestigious AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken) label by a German association of doctors and therapists that encourages research into the prevention of back pain, are also available. On the GT version, they are also ventilated and massaging, and the rear seats are heated.

In this configuration, the front seats are equipped with adaptive side bolsters that inflate or deflate electrically to adapt perfectly to the passenger’s body shape.

Row 2 and 3 passengers benefit from optimal comfort. In addition to remarkable spaciousness, the second-row seats are sliding and reclining. The control panel at the rear of the centre console allows the occupants of row 2 to control the temperature and ventilation of the tri-zone air conditioning system and adjust the optional heated seats. The center console also accommodates a 12V socket complemented by two USB-C sockets depending of the versions. On GT versions, the central armrest features two cup holders and blinds are built into the back doors to protect passengers from the sun’s rays.

The two passengers in row 3 each benefit from a cup holder, a reading light, and an armrest. A 12V outlet is also accessible in row 3.

EXCELLENCE: BENCHMARK ELECTRICAL PERFORMANCE

The new E-5008 offers a range of electric and electrified powertrains that sets the benchmark in the segment for performance, not only in terms of range but also by the choice it offers customers.

A wide range of electric motors

Designed from the outset as an electric model, the new E-5008 has a range of zero-emission motors (WLTP cycles awaiting approval) offering from 500 to 660 km electric range, including an AWD Dual Motor and a Long Range version.

This range of permanent-magnet synchronous motors offers more power and better efficiency. The 2-wheel drive versions offer 157 kW (345 Nm) or 170 kW (345 Nm). The 2-motor 4-wheel drive version provides a total power output of 237 kW (157 kW at the front and 80 kW at the rear). The front engine delivers 345Nm of torque of 345 Nm, and the rear engine 170 Nm.

The 400V Lithium-ion high-voltage battery of NMC chemical composition (nickel, manganese, and cobalt) is located under the floor and powers the electric motor for traction.

The other electrical components consumers (lights, infotainment, etc.) remain powered by a 12V battery, itself powered by the high-voltage battery via the converter.

Battery thermal management uses coolant circulation. This allows for ultra-fast charging, optimized battery life, and a longer lifespan.

The heat pump naturally ensures a comfortable temperature for the occupants while preserving battery energy.

The battery is guaranteed for eight years (or 160,000 km) for 70% of its charging capacity.

Confident in the quality of its products, Peugeot offers customers the new E-5008 “Peugeot Allure Care,” a programme that guarantees peace of mind by covering the electric motor, the charger, the powertrain, and the main electrical and mechanical components for up to 8 years/160,000 km.

Peugeot Allure Care cover on the new E-5008 is activated automatically for two years or 25,000 km after each Peugeot network service.

A particularly efficient electric platform

The Peugeot E-5008 benefits from Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform, in a configuration that is extended compared to the E-3008. Designed for the Group’s electric vehicles, it sets a new benchmark in the market.

The STLA Medium “BEV-by-design” platform provides record on-board energy between the wheels, with up to 98 kWh. Its high-performance design, which also allows efficient aerodynamics (SCx of 0.77), means the E-5008 offers the best range in its segment (up to 660 km.

The charging socket on the left rear wing offers Mode 2/3 (AC) and Mode 4 (DC) connections.

Two types of on-board chargers are available for AC charging, meeting all customer uses and charging solutions, with an 11 kW three-phase charger as standard and an optional 22 kW three-phase charger.

For DC charging, via superchargers, the new E-5008’s Mode 4 plug accepts power up to 160 kW. This allows to recoup 100 km of range in just 10 minutes and recharge from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Countless connected services*

– Interact with ChatGPT on all topics of interest thanks to the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system and voice recognition optimization. Design your uses and discover the benefits of artificial intelligence in your vehicle.

Do you want ideas for places to visit in the area? Information about an artwork you just discovered? Or would you like to organize a quiz with your friends during your journey?

– Navigate efficiently with trip planning and optimization solutions:

EV Trip Planner is available via the MyPeugeot app with TomTom-connected navigation. Easy to use, thanks to its Send2Nav function in the MyPeugeot application, it calculates the ideal route and offers valuable information, such as the distance to be travelled, the battery charge level at the start of the journey, the desired battery charge level at arrival, energy consumption, traffic, the type of road and of course the charging stations available along the way.

EV Routing accessible in the vehicle: be guided, step by step, throughout your journey via navigation from the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system, including charging stops. Stay informed about your consumption and battery range. Enrich the experience with connected navigation and view real-time updates on traffic conditions and charging stations on the public highway.

E-Routes by Free2move Charge, accessible in the vehicle via the app on a mobile device and connected in mirroring mode to the Peugeot i-Connect® system. The e-Routes application allows to optimize all trips by calculating the best route according to the vehicle’s range needs, the location of charging stations, traffic conditions, distance to be covered, etc.

The MyPeugeot smartphone app allows E-5008 users to stay permanently connected to their vehicle and remotely access many functions:

– Open or close doors remotely and switch on the lights or the horn to quickly locate the car.

– Consult, program, launch, and schedule the battery charge. In addition to the significant time savings offered, it is also a way of not spending or consuming more than necessary, especially when charging at home charging stations.

– Start and program thermal preconditioning. Beyond comfort, this feature optimizes range by anticipating the temperature of the battery when the vehicle is plugged in.

– Geolocate your vehicle and be alerted to any maintenance needs.

A full range of electrified powertrains.

To support its customers in their transition to full electrification, Peugeot also offers the new E-5008 with a hybrid engine.

The E-5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 features the Peugeot HYBRID 48V system, which consists of a new-generation 136 hp petrol engine coupled with a dual-clutch six-speed gearbox that incorporates an electric motor. Thanks to a battery that recharges while driving, this technology offers extra torque at low revs and a reduction of up to 15% in fuel consumption (5.8 l/100 km in WLTP mixed cycle**). In urban driving, the new 5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 can operate up to 50% of the time in 100% electric zero-emission mode.

The new 5008 expands its range of powertrains with the introduction of a Plug-In Hybrid (195 e-DCS7), which combines a 92 kW electric motor with a 150 hp internal combustion engine. Its high-capacity battery allows it to reach a range of over 80 km** when driving in 100% electric mode. This version is equipped with a 60-liter fuel tank, enabling it to boast a record-breaking range.

Sustainable design

Peugeot uses more than 500 kg of green materials throughout the new 5008 (metals + polymers):

– Green steel and aluminium make up 60% of the total mass of green materials.

– More than 30 polymer parts are produced with green materials.

– Recycled plastic is used in bumpers, deflectors, storage bins, and carpets.

The sustainable design approach is illustrated by reducing the number of decorative inserts on the body and removing all chrome-plated parts from the exterior of the new E-5008.

An integrated industrial ecosystem

In its sustainable approach, Peugeot designs and manufactures the new E-5008 in France.

The E-5008’s electric motor is manufactured and produced by the STELLANTIS-NIDEC joint venture in Trémery, France. The gearbox is manufactured and produced by Stellantis in Valenciennes, France.

The new E-5008 benefits from ACC batteries manufactured in the gigafactory in France, (Douvrin). ACC is a joint venture dedicated to designing and manufacturing high-voltage automotive batteries created by Stellantis, Mercedes and Saft. The E-5008 also uses batteries supplied by other service providers.

A clear and straightforward range

The new E-5008 is available in two trims: Allure and GT, both offering up to seven seats.

The E-5008 ALLURE has a monochromatic paint and half-TEP upholstery, half fabric with embossed patterns. Main standard equipment: keyless entry and start, rear HD camera, rear parking sensors, LED projectors and lights, 19’’ alloy wheels, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with two 10’’ digital panels, Peugeot i-Connect® connected information system…

The E-5008 GT has a two-colour paint with a black roof and Alcantara upholstery. Main standard equipment, in addition to those of the Allure version: 20” alloy wheels, Pixel LED projectors, front parking sensors, powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, induction smartphone charger, customizable ambient lighting, Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® with a 21” curved screen, customizable i-Toggles, Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced connected information system.

*Some services may require a subscription.

** WLTP cycle under approval

