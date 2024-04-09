New Opel Frontera: Spacious and fun SUV also available fully electric

Customers’ choice: Battery-electric version or efficient 48-volt hybrid drives

Opel is sounding in the start of a new chapter in the company’s long and successful history: today the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker revealed the first images of the new Opel Frontera. The fun and spacious new SUV with the Blitz will be available as a battery-electric variant from the very start with customers also being able to opt for variants with 48-volt hybrid technology.

“With its combination of rugged design, spaciousness, clever solutions and efficient drivetrains, our new Opel Frontera will appeal to a wide range of customers who want to stand out from the crowd. It is ideally suited to the urban and sub-urban environment while simultaneously offering a recharging experience to our customers,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

The new Frontera already delights at first sight with its rugged interpretation of Opel’s bold and pure design philosophy. The upright front silhouette and the unique front proportions of the new Frontera combine a functional and spacious cabin volume with a very bold and tough, but modern expressive look. The new Opel “Blitz” emblem celebrates its premiere on a series model and sits proudly at the centre of the Opel Vizor. The black “vizor” gives the front of the Frontera a unique identity and seamlessly integrates the Eco LED headlamps with automatic high beam, and the central Opel Blitz. The Vizor is supported by a trapezoidal cooling opening in the lower third and emphasises the solid and robust stance of the car. The well-known Opel “wing signature” shines in a modern interpretation with three lighting blocks being separated by body-coloured insets. The side view reveals a distinctive C-pillar, which visually splits the spacious cabin. Elsewhere, the pronounced wheel arches and fenders plant the car firmly on the road while also giving the newcomer a solid and modern look.

Smartphone station, Intelli-Seat: Smart solutions for connectivity and comfort

The modern look and feel continues in the interior where clever design meets practicality. Wide horizontal decors on the instrument panel and doors visually widen the already airy cabin. Furthermore, the Opel typical fully digital Pure Panel cockpit with two 10-inch displays and Multimedia infotainment system awaits occupants and is just as eye-catching as the bold and elegant new steering wheel. Opel consistently follows the philosophy of maximum comfort with minimum distraction, with a clean, detoxed user experience to avoid any form of digital stress.

The newcomer also caters for those who prefer to rely on their own mobile device by offering an optional innovative smartphone station. After connecting to the station via a dedicated app, the user’s smartphone becomes the vehicle’s infotainment control panel, also interacting with the steering wheel buttons. And Opel is once again bringing seating innovations to a wide range of customers in the new Frontera. The patented Intelli-Seat feature in the front seats – a slot that relieves the pressure on the tailbone – ensures outstanding comfort even during long journeys on the Autobahn. In addition, the seats are not only richly crafted and sculpted but are also eye-catching thanks to the contrast stitching. The seat fabrics are also available in a fully sustainable recycled material.

The fun factor of the newcomer is further increased by a string of smart solutions. For example, charging mobile devices is easier than ever before with a cooled wireless charger and two USB ports available in the front and a further two USB ports available in the second row. Larger devices that would normally not fit into the cabin properly, such as tablets, can be safely stored in the centre console thanks to a flexible strap that holds them in place. Further open storage areas in the cabin can take daily carry-ons with rubber lining preventing rattling and sliding. Second row passengers can take advantage of the integrated smartphone pockets in the back rests of the front seats.

Spacious, efficient and clever: The ideal companion for a sustainable active lifestyle

In addition, the new Frontera impresses with its loading capacity. With the back seats up, it already offers over 460 litres of luggage space in the boot – with the seats folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,600 litres. Additional versatility is provided by the 60:40 split of the rear bench while a second load floor comes as standard. Furthermore, customers who need to take even more luggage on their journeys or want to take full advantage of the roof load of more than 200 kilogrammes can choose the optional functional roof rails.

Like all new Opel models, the new Frontera not only impresses with its bold and pure design, but also with its responsible performance. Customers will be able to choose between a purely battery electric variant and highly efficient drives with 48-volt hybrid technology. Regardless of which drivetrain the customer chooses, they can look forward to a high level of driving pleasure thanks to the specific chassis set-up. The engineers in Rüsselsheim paid close attention to optimising body control and delivering Opel typical driving characteristics – even when travelling at high speeds on the German Autobahn.

With its expressive new look, its clever and fun solutions along with an easy choice of fully electric or hybrid drives, the new Opel Frontera once again shows that the German brand takes its electrification pledge seriously while simultaneously catering to a wide range of customers.

SOURCE: Stellantis