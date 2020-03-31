New number of votes in AB Volvo

The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 218 Series A shares to a total of 218 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 31 March 2020, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 476,411,083 Series A shares and 1,652,009,137 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 641,611,996.70 based on the number of registered shares.

