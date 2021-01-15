New Nissan Qashqai: Electrified powertrains accelerate Europe’s best-selling crossover into the future

The all-new Nissan Qashqai offers an uncompromising combination of dynamic performance, refined running gear and fuel efficient powertrains.

Supporting Nissan’s goal of achieving 50% electrified sales in Europe by 2024, the new Nissan Qashqai will not only be available with a 1.3 DiG-T petrol equipped with mild hybrid technology, but it also represents the European debut of e-POWER, Nissan’s innovative and award-winning powertrain that draws technologies from the company’s pioneering Nissan LEAF electric vehicle.

The e-POWER system for New Qashqai has been specially developed for the model to meet the rigorous demands of European drivers. Qashqai with e-POWER not only realizes a high level of fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions, but also responsive and powerful acceleration.

With both 2WD and 4WD variants, 6-speed manual or new Xtronic CVT transmissions, and pure-electric motor driving courtesy of e-POWER, the all-new Qashqai’s powertrain options cater for every customer requirement with driving pleasure at the heart of all the powertrain configurations.

“Customers rightly demand more efficient vehicles, but they also want an enjoyable driving experience. Electric vehicles have the highest satisfaction for driving sensations and customers love the instant torque and continuous acceleration they deliver. By adopting 100% electric motor drive with e-POWER on the new electrified Qashqai, customers can enjoy the benefits of EV driving, without the consideration of range or access to charging infrastructure,” said Marco Fioravanti, Vice President, Product Planning, Nissan Automotive Europe.

1.3 DiG-T PETROL 140PS/160PS 12V ALiS MILD HYBRID

The 12V ALiS (Advanced Lithium-ion battery System) mild hybrid system available on new Qashqai is a more affordable hybrid technology that provides torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and coasting stop [CVT only], with improvements to both fuel economy and CO2 output (-4g/km).

The positive impact of the mild hybrid’s energy management on CO2 is competitive and the 1.3-litre engine delivers more power and torque than key competitors, making the petrol engine variant a compelling offer. The ALiS mild hybrid system adds just 22kg to the overall vehicle mass.

When decelerating, energy is recovered through regeneration and stored in the Lithium-ion battery. This charged energy is then supplied during Idling Stop, Coasting Stop (CVT versions only) and Torque Assist.

When coasting to a stop, at speeds of less than 18kph, and ‘brake on’, the engine will switch off and the stored energy is used to power the vehicle’s electrical equipment. This allows engine stop to be extended and fuel consumption lowered as a result.

When accelerating (between 20kph and 110kph), the energy in the Lithium-ion battery allows the motor to assist with an additional +6Nm torque for up to 20 seconds. This helps reduce the torque effort on the engine and improves fuel economy.

The ALiS is mated to the refined and reputable 1.3 DiG-T petrol engine that was introduced to Qashqai in 2018. This engine has been improved further for new Qashqai with 50 newly designed components and Euro6-d Full compliance.

The turbo charger now features an electrically controlled waste gate for quicker response; new nozzles improve the central injector; reduced friction across a number of components improve CO2; and the gas particulate filter features a new substrate and under floor catalyst.

The 1.3-petrol 12V ALiS will be offered with two power outputs – 140PS and 160PS – with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or new Xtronic CVT gearbox (160PS only). Max engine power arrives at 5500rpm, with maximum available torque of 270Nm at a convenient 1750rpm on 160PS CVT and high power MT variants.

On manual versions the gearbox has been enhanced for a quicker, more direct and sportier shift feeling. The new generation Xtronic CVT transmission offers better fuel economy and acceleration feel thanks to improvements including a twin oil pump system with new electrical oil pump. The CVT on new Qashqai delivers the best of both worlds, offering seamless driving in the city and during light acceleration, combined with direct connected DCT-like d-step behaviour during hard acceleration.

2WD is available on both 140PS and 160PS versions, whilst 4WD will only be available on 160PS CVT models. A new 4WD control system and driving selection mode is more intuitive and intelligent, adapting itself to external conditions with five driving modes – Standard, ECO, Sport, Snow and Off-Road. In case of any wheel slip, the time which the 4WD system acts has been reduced by a factor of five to around 0.2 seconds.

E-POWER

The new Qashqai brings the first deployment of Nissan’s innovative e‑POWER drive system to Europe. Exclusive to Nissan and a key component in the company’s Intelligent Mobility strategy, the e-POWER system is a unique approach to electrification by making every day driving exciting.

The new Qashqai’s e-POWER system is comprised of a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a category-leading variable compression ratio 157PS petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 140kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles. It’s a unique solution that combines the enjoyable, seamless linear acceleration which is characteristic of an EV, but without the need for charging.

To meet the typical demands of European consumers and their daily drive, the e-POWER installation has been significantly upgraded for the new Qashqai. Where the application in the Note – Japan’s best-selling car in recent years – is a 1.2 petrol engine charging the battery unit, and a final power output of 108PS. For Europe it has been upgraded to a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a final power output of 140kW (190PS).

The unique element of the e-Power is that the petrol engine is used solely to generate electricity, whilst the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. This means the engine can always run within its optimal range, leading to superior fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine.

“The e-POWER system offers the best transition technology between ICE and EV, allowing users to enjoy exhilarating EV driving sensations and impressive efficiency at an affordable price point. We’re really looking forward to customers experiencing the thrill of new Qashqai’s superior electrified driving performance – it’s a perfect expression of Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said David Moss, Region Senior Vice President Research and Development, Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO).

Thanks to the pure electric motor drive, there’s no delay as with an internal combustion engine or traditional hybrid. The instant ‘EV like’ response delivers exhilarating high torque feel and best level acceleration at different speeds to make overtaking or merging onto a motorway easier and more confidence-inspiring.

There are three driving modes on e-POWER versions: Standard, Sport and Eco. In Standard, the car produces excellent acceleration and lift-off regeneration is tuned to simulate the engine-braking of a conventional petrol vehicle. In Sport mode, the car further improves acceleration response with reduced engine off time, especially in sporty driving scenarios. In Eco, the car goes into fuel-saving mode by optimising battery management and allowing the driver to select a coasting model for economical highway driving. In all modes an additional B mode can be selected which increases the energy recuperation at lift-off, slowing the car more efficiently without the use of the brake pedal.

The new Qashqai with e-POWER not only accelerates quicker than hybrid rivals, but does so with a lower engine RPM. The system operates very quietly, much like a full EV, and is tuned for the best level of quietness and connected feeling when accelerating, thanks to a focus on keeping relationship between engine RPM and road speed connected.

Similar to the LEAF, the new Qashqai e-POWER benefits from an entirely new ‘one pedal’ driving experience called e-Pedal mode. Drivers can start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal, supporting up to 90% of driving scenarios.

In stop-and-go urban driving conditions, e-Pedal mode significantly reduces the need to move your foot from one pedal to the other by providing up to 0.2G of deceleration when lifting off the accelerator. This makes driving simpler and more relaxing. In order to optimise e-Pedal for parking manoeuvres, creep has been added and the brake pedal must be used to stop the vehicle. On open, winding roads, e-Pedal provides a more engaging drive whilst reducing the need to depress the brake during cornering.

Drivers can monitor the energy flow of e-POWER on the 12″ TFT meter to check the system state.

Nissan’s e-POWER system was introduced to the Note and Serena models in Japan. An immediate success in terms of customer popularity, more than 70% of Note sales and almost half of Serena sales in the country are e-POWER versions. Indeed, the recently launched Nissan Kicks compact SUV equipped with e-POWER has just been awarded the 2021 Technology of the Year award by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan.

“Since 2007, when it invented the segment, the new Qashqai has always set the standard in the crossover segment. With the third generation Qashqai, new and existing customers are going to love the innovative powertrain options available to them. Our offer is simple and innovative, with both powertrain options being efficient, but still fun to drive. Our approach to the new electrified Qashqai has been without compromise and that is clearly evident with both the 1.3 petrol, with mild hybrid technology and the unique e-Power option,” said Matthew Wright, Vice President, Powertrain Design and Development, Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

Sales of the new Nissan Qashqai equipped with e-POWER will begin in 2022.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS*

1.3-petrol (HR13)

12V ALiS

Micro Hybrid e-POWER

(1.5-petrol MR15) 6MT 6MT CVT 140PS 2WD 160PS 2WD 160PS

2WD/

4WD e-POWER Power PS (kW) 140 (103) 160 (117) 190 (140) Torque Nm 240 260 270 330 Wheel drive 2WD 2WD 2WD / 4WD 2WD Overall Length mm 4425

