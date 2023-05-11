New Nissan Almera excites Thailand’s compact sedan market

Freshened exterior with Next Generation V-Motion design and new cool color – Gray Sky Pearl

Nissan Thailand today unveiled the New Nissan Almera, the long-time popular dynamic intelligent compact sedan. With inherited reliability, agility, roominess and power, the New Nissan Almera lives up to its slogan “All You Need at the Speed You Want” with Next Generation V-Motion design, which sets the trend for a compact sedan, efficient and convenient driver-vehicle communication and connectivity with NissanConnect Services, and class-leading safety technology.

Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Motor Thailand and President of Nissan ASEAN, said, “Nissan Almera has been our top-selling model with over 240,000 units sold to date and a compact sedan for many Thai families for over a decade. Our customers love it for its impressive power, comfort, full functionality, and reliability, which fulfills people of every lifestyle. Passioned about uplifting our customers’ experience, we enhance these strengths with an array of newness, such as fresh modern design, intelligent connectivity, and enhanced safety, to ensure that the New Nissan Almera delights customers even more.

“The New Almera is part of our intention to make our customers’ journey more exciting and memorable, to thank them for their support, to make our customers more confident in us, to make them say, “YES! Nissan” ,” said Isao Sekiguchi.

Starting at 549,000 THB, the New Nissan Almera will arrive on the streets of Thailand soon with all of Nissan’s 162 dealers now able to take customers orders. Deliveries of the New Nissan Almera are set to begin this month.

The Next Generation V-Motion design and Gray Sky Pearl color turn heads from afar

Nissan has designed the overall look of the New Nissan Almera to reflect a next-generation expression. The previous solid chrome front grille is now replaced with the bolder new entire front end. Every part and fine details, from the front grille, the new brand logo, the hood, and the A-pillar has been enhanced to intensify the V-motion movement and mirror a strong sense of style and mobility experience. The more outstanding Next Generation V-Motion design cue also flows throughout the roof, the side and at the rear, making the car more recognizable even from afar. On the interior, the gliding wing-shape decoration in sporty blue color on the console and stylish bluish trim on the door panels add a more modern & sportier look to the passenger cabin.

The latest new exterior color, Gray Sky Pearl, is a design statement in and of itself. The color shifts at different times of the day and from different angles people look at the car. The color may vary from purplish in a low-light environment and become very blue in full sunlight. When looking at the car from a distance, the viewer may see just the solid color. However, as they get closer, they will start to see the pearl effect. The new shade also creates highlights and darker shadows on the body that stress the vehicle’s sportiness.

NissanConnect Services for modern lifestyle and enhanced safety

In celebration of the always-connected lifestyle, Nissan introduced NissanConnect Services*, an application that allows the proud owner to remotely control and communicate with their New Nissan Almera using their smartphones. Integrated in this app is the first-in-class SOS button in the car that brings instant contact from Nissan’s emergency support center through the in-car audio system.

NissanConnect Services allows the driver to connect and control the car remotely thanks to the intelligent remote control for several commands, namely remote door lock, remote engine start, remote horn, and lights to help the driver find the car in crowded parking, and My Car Finder that helps driver find the car location.

To ensure the driver is fully aware of the vehicle status, this intelligent application allows the driver to see whether the car is already locked and/or when there is something wrong, the maintenance schedule, travel distance, and warns when the driving speed exceeds the limit. When the theft alarm is activated or when the car travels out of the specified area, the application will also alert the owner immediately, enabling the driver to take immediate action and keep track of the vehicle.

Initial 3-year NissanConnect Services is exclusive for New Nissan Almera customers. A separately purchased subscription is required after the initial service expires*.

Safer journeys with class-leading technology and 360° Safety Shield

Nissan has raised safety standards into another level by giving the New Nissan Almera features that were earlier only available in premium class. The first-in-class Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) allows driver to see air pressure inside each tire and send alert when the air pressure does not meet requirement. High Beam Assist (HBA) automatically switches the headlights setting to low beam from high beam when it detects a vehicle ahead. Lane Departure Warning (LDW) that notifies the driver when they begin to leave the lane in which they are traveling.

Nissan’s 360° Safety Shield continues to provide full protection. The advanced safety features include Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) that warns the driver of an approaching car or object from the rear and side during reverse parking, Intelligent Around View Monitoring (IAVM), Moving Object Detection (MOD), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Included in the package is the full range of advanced protection technologies, namely Pretensioner and Load Limiter Seatbelts, 6 SRS airbags for all vehicle grades, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) that keeps the vehicle stable in all conditions for precise turning, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) systems.

Superior comfort and full functions

Nissan has added several comfort features to fulfill new generation lifestyle. The wireless charger**, the cruise control feature that makes a lengthy drive more enjoyable and allows for greater control, and an intelligent key and key fob with a latest elegant designed shape are all included in the New Nissan Almera.

The New Nissan Almera continues to provide all passengers with perfect balance for passenger cabin and trunk space. The spacious passenger cabin, and ample knee space for both the front and rear seats keep all passengers comfortable throughout all journeys. “Quole Modure” premium seats do not accumulate nor reflect heat, providing greater comfort and enjoyment for the entire trip. The roomy trunk serves diverse needs of people with different lifestyles, enabling them to carry large luggage, sports gear, shopping bags, etc. that enhance their life.

The latest upgraded infotainment system NissanConnect supports smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto** and Apple CarPlay; the navigation system via application ie Google Map on its 8-inch touchscreen display audio system; and voice recognition system.

1-Litre turbo engine delivering “The Speed You Want”, better fuel efficiency

The New Nissan Almera is powered by Nissan’s unique HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine, producing a maximum power of 100 horsepower (Ps) and torque of 152 Nm, providing strong and fast acceleration from continuous torque (flat torque). There is also a feature to automatically cut off the engine when the car is stopped (Idling Stop), helping to save more fuel. The feature can be turned on and off on demand. While delivering impressive power and responsiveness, the New Nissan Almera continues to offer remarkable fuel efficiency of 23.3 km/liter***.

The powerful engine features a number of technical innovations such as Delta Cylinder Head, Central Injector and Turbocharger with electronically controlled waste as well as bore spray coating on the cylinders which is applied from the iconic Nissan GT-R technology. Its bore spray coating help reduce cylinder friction and weight while improving heat management and combustion. The vehicle comes with a XTRONIC CVT transmission system that enhances the driving performance with D-Step Logic that provides smooth gear changes, while giving instant acceleration for better overtaking.

