New models help to drive Bentley sales increase in 2019

Bentley Motors saw its sales rise by five per cent in 2019 as a raft of exciting new models helped entice a growing number of customers around the world. With total sales of 11,006 cars, this was the seventh consecutive year that the luxury British marque has sold over 10,000 units

The Americas was Bentley’s number one region during the company’s centenary year, with Europe and the UK also posting strong increases.

Key to the company’s ongoing success was the introduction of several exciting new models, combined with greater global availability of other popular models, in particular the Continental GT W12 and Bentayga V8. Demand for the Continental GT was increased by the introduction of a high performance V8 engine for both Coupe and Convertible versions. The pioneering, go-anywhere Bentayga was also in strong demand, setting a sales record, with new Speed, Design Series and Hybrid models adding to the luxury SUV’s appeal. The Hybrid being the world’s first true luxury electrified vehicle and Bentley’s first, too. Three limited edition models were also produced by Bentley’s bespoke division, Mulliner – all quickly sold out.

The world’s finest Grand Tourer, the Bentley Continental GT was the marque’s best-selling model in 2019, with sales up by 54 per cent compared to the previous year. Sales of the Bentayga increased, too, by 18 per cent.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “2019 was an extraordinary year for Bentley for many reasons.

“Our sales performance reached over 11,000 customer deliveries for the fourth time in our 100 year history, plus it represents the seventh consecutive year above 10,000 retail sales. This result was driven by strong demand in all regions, the successful launch of the Continental GT Convertible, plus the launch of five major derivatives and limited edition models during the year.

“It’s remarkable that this achievement was largely without any sales of the Flying Spur which historically has contributed 20 per cent of our annual sales.

