New Mitsubishi Scrappage Scheme encourages greener motoring with £6,500* off the Outlander PHEV OTR price

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is encouraging customers to scrap their older, higher-emission vehicle and purchase a new, low-emission Mitsubishi by launching a new scrappage scheme with immediate effect.

Customers trading in a vehicle with EU1 to EU4 emissions specifications, registered before January 2010, are eligible to participate and to reinforce Mitsubishi’s commitment to a more sustainable future, the largest allowance of £4,000 is given to customers wishing to buy the ultra-low emission Outlander PHEV.

By choosing this advanced 4×4 SUV customers will not only benefit from CO 2 emissions of 41g/km and up to 166 mpg (official combined cycle) but also a £4,000 scrappage allowance as well the £2,500 plug-in car grant (PiCG) for a total saving of £6,500.

The Mitsubishi Mirage supermini, which has CO 2 emissions from 99g/km and extremely high standard specification, benefits from a £2,000 scrappage allowance which, when combined with Mitsubishi Motors’ competitive 5.9% APR PCP finance rate which is available on all Mitsubishi scrappage deals, means that upgrading to a brand new, low-emission supermini is now more attainable than ever.

The scheme also offers £3,000 scrappage allowance against the ASX SUV and £3,500 on the practical seven-seat Outlander diesel, and is available from September 23rd until December 28th 2017.

Commenting on the new Mitsubishi scrappage scheme Lance Bradley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “As we have demonstrated with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, we are committed to helping drivers enjoy more environmentally-friendly motoring without asking them to compromise day-to-day practicality and we’re delighted to offer a scrappage initiative that provides an enhanced opportunity for even more customers to enjoy the benefits of a newer, safer, cleaner vehicle.”

