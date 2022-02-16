New MG5 Electric: world’s first all-electric station wagon

New MG5 Electric available from March throughout Europe

MG is once again causing a stir in the European EV segment. This time with the market launch of the new MG5 Electric. The world’s first all-electric station wagon will arrive at the European MG Brand Stores this March. The fully equipped, practical and accessible family car is available with a choice of two trim levels, two battery variants and four body colours.

The new MG5 Electric embodies MG’s mission to make electric mobility accessible to drivers who are young at heart and ready to embrace an electric lifestyle. By offering smart, practical, safe and technologically advanced cars in different segments for different needs, MG appeals to a wide audience. Current developments in the EV-segment make it clear that many new electric models are being released in the more expensive premium class. Meanwhile, there is an increasing demand for all-electric family cars that are especially accessible to the general public. The new MG5 Electric is the perfect answer.

Matt Lei, CEO MG Motor Europe: “With the new MG5 Electric, we introduce a next-generation battery electric vehicle that meet the demands of the most discerning European motorists. Such as an attractive range, fast charging capability, advanced safety features and smart pricing. In addition, the MG5 Electric is particularly modern and attractively designed.”

Unique proposition

The MG5 Electric is the world’s first all-electric station wagon. It offers everything you would expect from an estate car in the C-segment in terms of practicality and functionality. With a length of 4,600 mm, width of 1,818 mm and height of 1,543 mm, the station wagon offers a spacious interior for the whole family, with no less than 27 storage compartments in the front and rear. At the same time, the MG5 Electric offers plenty of usability thanks to its generous luggage compartment of 479 litres, which can be expanded to 1,367 litres with the rear seats (60/40) folded down.

The practical and functional character of the MG5 Electric is further enhanced with its maximum towing weight of 500 kg, maximum trailer nose weight of 50 kg and roof load of 75 kg. It is therefore suitable for a bicycle carrier and roof box, for example.

Standard and long range

From the market launch, the MG5 Electric is available with a 61.1 kWh battery (Long Range) and a reassuring range of 400 km (WLTP). The front wheels are driven by an electric motor which produces 115 kW (156 hp) and 280 Nm of torque. The Standard Range version with a 50.3 kWh battery and 320 km range (WLTP) will arrive at a later stage. In this case, the electric motor produces 130 kW (177 hp) and 280 Nm.

Both battery variants offer appealing performance, such as an acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h. In addition, the Standard and Long Range versions offer 3-phase AC charging capability at a public charging point (AC) up to 11 kW. Both are also capable to deal with DC fast-charging up to 87 kW to charge the battery up to 80% in about 40 minutes.

Comfort and luxury

The new MG5 Electric is offered with a choice of four body colours (Dover White, Pebble Black, Diamond Red and Medal Silver) and two trim levels: Comfort and Luxury.

The Comfort version offers a very extensive standard equipment including air conditioning with a PM2.5 air filter, LED headlights and taillights, heated front seats, parking aid, 7” digital cluster, leather-covered multifunction steering wheel, 16” alloy wheels, keyless entry and much more. Also standard is the high level of safety with nine advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) grouped together under the name MG Pilot. Such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assistance and Traffic Jam Assistance.

The Luxury version combines all the equipment from the Comfort version with features like climate control, 360-degree parking camera, anti-dazzling interior mirror, electrically adjustable driver’s seat including lumbar support, leatherette upholstery and 17” alloy wheels.

MG iSMART Lite

That’s not all: in addition to all of the above, the new MG5 Electric is also equipped with the MG iSMART Lite system as standard. This newly developed connectivity system with a 10.25” touch screen offers many functions including navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, four USB ports, DAB+ and connection through a smartphone app, with which various functions can be controlled remotely.

Vehicle-to-Load

Like the renewed MG ZS EV and MG Marvel R Electric, the MG5 Electric is also equipped with a very convenient Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system as standard. This allows the battery to supply energy to an external electrical system. The V2L system includes a charging cable with a type 2-plug on one side that fits into the car’s charging socket, and a power strip with household sockets on the other side.

The V2L system has a maximum output power of 2,200W and is particularly useful in situations where there is no socket available. By simply plugging in, all types of electrical devices can be powered by the battery of the MG5 Electric, such as an air pump, kettle, cooling box, e-bike, laptop, electric scooter and so on. You can even charge another electric car, for example to help an EV driver if it threatens to become stranded with an empty battery.

Growth and ambition

The new MG5 Electric will arrive at the MG Brand Stores this March as the fourth model in the line-up in addition to the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, renewed MG ZS EV and MG Marvel R Electric. The one-of-a-kind, all-electric station wagon has all the features to continue MG’s success in Europe. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing shortage of computer chips and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, MG Motor Europe was able to triple sales to 21,946 vehicles in 2021, compared to 7,200 units in 2020. Even 52,546 vehicles were sold Including the United Kingdom. MG’s upward trend in Europe is not only reflected in the sales results. Since MG Motor Europe started its operations in October 2019, already 400 sales and service locations have been opened in sixteen European countries.

Specifications