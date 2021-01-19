New member of the Board of Management for Development at Volkswagen Passenger Cars

Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Board of Management for Mobility at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, is to become member of the Board of Management for Development as of February 1. He will succeed Frank Welsch in this role, who is taking over as Head of the realigned Group Quality Assurance. Following the successful market entry of the first MEB-based vehicles, the tasks of the board-level management function for electric mobility managed by Thomas Ulbrich will be transferred back to the areas of responsibility of the respective divisions.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said: “Thomas Ulbrich has emphasized important points on the topic of electric mobility for our brand. He saw the ID.3 and ID.4 from sketch to street in record time and made significant contributions to making electric mobility suitable for widespread use. An exceptional performance under special conditions. We see the fact that Thomas Ulbrich is available as Board member for Development after accomplishing this great task as a clear commitment to the brand and to our future strategy.”

Thomas Ulbrich will succeed Dr. Frank Welsch, who has been Head of Development at Volkswagen since 2015.

“Frank Welsch assumed responsibility for Development at Volkswagen Passenger Cars in challenging times. He initiated and continuously drove forward the profound technological change toward electric and digitalized mobility at Volkswagen with calm, foresight and great competence. For that, I would like to express the deepest gratitude on behalf of the Board of Management. I wish him all the best in his new role,” said Brandstätter.

SOURCE: Volkswagen