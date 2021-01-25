New LADA Niva Travel: start of pre-sales

LADA announces the start of pre-sales for the new LADA Niva Travel. The SUV with permanent all-wheel drive, made in a new design, is ideally suited for both off-road tourism and daily city trips.

Start of sales will be announced later, but even today you can choose and book your future SUV on the website lada.ru or via any official LADA dealer website. After selecting of modification and sending request, the future owner receives confirmation letter of intent to the email address specified by him; to confirm the order enough to click on the specified link in the letter. The dealer immediately receives an email and checks the availability of the selected car. After confirming the availability, a link to the prepayment will be sent. All payments are made using the Yandex.Kassa service. When ordering online, the selected car is reserved only for three days or without a time limit in case of prepayment of 10,000 rubles. All customers who have made an online pre-order before the official start of sales, along with the car, will receive a set of branded accessories for off-road driving (floor mats, rope, shovel and washer fluid) as a gift.

Car selection and pre-ordering system on the website lada.ru was launched in the spring of 2020 during a period of restrictions due to the threat of the pandemic. In 2021, following the trends and anticipating the expectations of customers, this service was improved, offering a qualitatively new experience of remote shopping.

The LADA SUV is offered in two main versions: Niva Travel and Niva Travel Off-Road, the latter is distinguished by a standard snorkel, off-road tires and a body kit made of unpainted plastic, which protects the enamel of the body in adverse road conditions.

LADA Niva Travel compact and roomy, comfortable and well-equipped SUV has a high level of cross-country ability. The model has an outstanding ground clearance for its class – 220 mm. Permanent all-wheel drive ensures constant readiness to overcome obstacles, uniform load distribution on the vehicle units, and predictable behavior at different speeds and on different surfaces. The reduced transmission in the transfer case provides the ability to move in difficult conditions, and with a high load: the inclusion of a reduced transmission increases the torque on the driving wheels by 2,127 times and ensures stable movement of the car at low speed. Locking the center differential helps to overcome very rough terrain. The certified snorkel prevents water from entering the engine intake tract and allows you to overcome fords with a depth of 0.5 meters. Already in the basic configuration, LADA Niva Travel is equipped with a steel crankcase protection.

The starting price of LADA Niva Travel in the Classic version is from 747,900 rubles. The equipment includes a driver`s airbag, electric drive and heated mirrors, front power windows, ERA-GLONASS emergency warning system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The back of the rear seat is laid out in the proportion of 60/40.

The cost of Comfort trim – from 804 900 rubles. The car is equipped with air conditioning, heated front seats, 15-inch alloy wheels, central locking with remote control. The cooled duffel box and the driver`s seat armrest with cup holders increases comfort. The Comfort Off-road version costs from 844,900 rubles – the car is distinguished by such options as rails, an alarm system and a folding key of the central lock with remote control, black ceiling upholstery, a sun visor for the driver and passenger with a mirror, 16-inch alloy wheels.

The highest configuration of the LADA Niva Travel – Luxe – costs from 890,900 rubles, the car is equipped with two front airbags, a multimedia system, heated windshield, parking sensors, a rear-view camera with a washer, a driver`s seat with height adjustment and lumbar support, an improved noise insulation package, 16-inch alloy wheels, reinforced tinted rear windows, exterior mirrors and door handles in body color. LADA Niva Travel in the Luxe Off-road version costs from 905,900 rubles. Stylistic and functional features of the car are off-road tires, unpainted body kit, snorkel, black ceiling upholstery.

SOURCE: LADA