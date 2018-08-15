New LADA Granta – production launch

ADA announces the production launch of a new LADA Granta family consisting of 4 body types in Togliatti: sedan, hatchback, liftback and station wagon. LADA Granta’s lineup is distinguished with absolute new front body part showing the belonging to the LADA cars of new generation, where the head lights on the dark glossy substrate are organically implemented in the upper part of the radiator grille and the “X-graphics” visually highlighted with the inserts of boomerang form.

LADA Granta is one of the market leaders and is simultaneously a unique offer giving the tone to its segment. New LADA Granta’s model range will allow more to strengthen strong and attractive LADA image, as well as to attract new customers by means of balanced combination of progressive design, reliability and excellent price.

The premiere to public will be late in August, 2018 at the MIMS.

