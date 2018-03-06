New, premium design and advanced technological features for the evolution of the most capable mid-size SUV.

New exterior design remains true to the authentic Jeep ® DNA and updated interior featuring new materials, convenient storage and increased rear cargo volume.

A choice of three all-wheel drive systems and rear-axle disconnect technology.

New, fourth-generation Uconnect TM system with 7.0- inch or 8.4- inch high-definition capacitive touchscreen screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology.

An array of safety and security systems, including Active Forward Collision Warning-Plus with Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear camera, Active Speed Limiter, Advanced Brake Assist and eight standard airbags.

Available in Europe in Sport, Longitude, Limited and Overland trim levels from the second half of 2018. The unstoppable Trailhawk model will complement the Cherokee line-up starting from next year.

New design, connectivity, safety and technology contents – these are the pillars on which the restyling of the Jeep ® Cherokee is founded. Debuting today in a première for the EMEA region, the latest evolution of the most capable mid-size SUV, boasts a new, authentic and premium design which is true to the Jeep DNA and user-friendly technologies ensuring additional comfort, connectivity and protection for all occupants.

The new Jeep Cherokee has more comfortable and functional interiors and offers outstanding ride and handling characteristics – courtesy of independent front and rear suspensions, and benchmark off-road capability with a choice of three all-wheel drive systems.

The new Jeep Cherokee will be available in Sport, Longitude, Limited and Overland trim levels and will arrive in Jeep showrooms across Europe starting from the second half of this year. The Cherokee line-up will be completed next year with the introduction of the unstoppable Trailhawk model.

Authentic Jeep design

The exterior of the new Jeep Cherokee has been refreshed to deliver a new, modern appearance. Updates were mainly focused on the front which is characterized by a distinguished look that projects the premium personality of the brand, yet stays true to iconic Jeep styling. The new exterior design features a new fascia, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps (DRL) and fog lamps surrounded by bright trim details.

The signature ‘waterfall’ hood has a new lightweight aluminum structure and is separate from the front fenders, further contributing to the Cherokee’s distinctive look.

Similarly, a new contemporary appearance highlights the new Jeep Cherokee rear profile with re-sculpted design cues, creating a more harmonic flow to the rear of the vehicle. The new Cherokee’s tail lamps remain an integral part of the rear backlight graphic, which includes a thin homogenous LED light strip that wraps around the individual stop and turn tail lamps. A new and redesigned lightweight composite liftgate includes an integrated light bar with release handle repositioned higher for added customer convenience. Additionally, the available hands-free liftgate is operated by making a kicking motion under the bumper to open.

Customers will also appreciate the new fuel door and capless fuel fill. Finally, Jeep Cherokee will continue to offer the pleasure of the open-air driving experience that only Jeep can ensure thanks to the CommandView dual-pane power sunroof. CommandView extends from the windshield to the rear of the vehicle allowing for perfect views both on- and off-road and is available as an option.

The updated interior of Jeep Cherokee receives fresh and elegant touches while increasing comfort and functionality thanks to clever storage and new technological features. The interiors are characterised by stylish design, hand-sculpted forms, high-quality materials, craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Drivers and passengers will immediately notice the refined and elegant features such as the stylish Piano Black and Satin Chrome finish on the radio, climate control vents and gear shifter bezels, creating a tailored and harmonious look. The electric park brake button has also been enclosed around the center shifter bezel for ease of operation. Integrated shifter controls are fitted on the steering wheel on all models equipped with the nine-speed automatic transmission.

The reconfigurable instrument cluster features a thin-film transistor (TFT) LED 3.5-inch grayscale or 7-inch full-color display. The 7-inch colour display shows information that the driver can easily configure while driving – including turn-by-turn navigation, speed, real-time fuel economy, safety warnings, Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus, audio information and Jeep-specific features, such as Selec-Terrain .

The center console has been re-designed to create additional space with the enlargement of the front storage pocket, perfect for placing mobile smart phones and other devices next to the integral USB port for easy access to connected services.

The rear cargo capacity has also been increased by up to more than 30 liters, offering additional, convenient storage space to easily accommodate gear for every day adventures.

Superior on-road performance

Front independent suspension with McPherson struts and a rear independent multi-link suspension absorb on-road and off-road obstacles while providing superb comfort for vehicle occupants. The front suspension provides 6.7 inches of travel, while the rear suspension has 7.8 inches of travel for better articulation. Isolated rear cradle, high-strength, low-alloy front crossmember and superior torsional rigidity all contribute to a smoother and quieter ride and to the superior handling of the new Cherokee.

Unmatched Jeep 4×4 capability

Available with front two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the new Cherokee offers a choice of three innovative 4×4 systems which have been enhanced for unmatched 4×4 capability for all weather conditions.

Jeep Active Drive I: The system has been entirely redesigned. Jeep engineers set out to reduce weight and enhance efficiency of the next-generation Rear Drive Module (RDM), which is fully automatic and delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive at any speed. This results in reduced weight of about 8 kilograms and a reduction of low-speed system drag torque by half to the benefit of fuel savings. Jeep Active Drive I, which does not require any driver intervention or feedback, delivers correction to ensure vehicle stability and improves response during both understeer and oversteer conditions.

Jeep Active Drive II: The system has been enhanced and includes a two-speed Power Transfer Unit (PTU) with torque management and low range. The 4-Low mode locks the front and rear driveshafts for low-speed power or towing. Low range provides 2.92:1 gear reduction for enhanced climbing ability, as well as outstanding crawl ratios in severe off-road conditions. This system also includes Hill-descent Control, which allows the Cherokee to provide controlled hill descent in rough terrain without the driver needing to touch the brake pedal.

Jeep Active Drive Lock: Jeep Active Drive Lock includes all the features of Jeep Active Drive II and adds a locking rear differential for superior traction in low range gears to climb over obstacles and for severe off-roading. This system is equipped only on the Trailhawk trim available in European and extra European markets starting next year. It also includes Selec-Speed Control – a feature that enables a driver-selectable target speed, ranging from 1 km/h to 9 km/h, ideal for climbing rocks, descending/crawling extreme grades, or navigating streams.

Selec-Terrain: All Cherokee 4×4 systems feature the renowned Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system, with four modes (Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud). The Trailhawk trim level will also offer a Rock mode to take on the toughest off-road adventures.

Rear axle disconnect: equipped on all 4×4 systems, this device results in reduced energy loss when 4×4 capability is not needed to the benefit of fuel efficiency. The rear-axle disconnect seamlessly switches between two- and four-wheel drive for full-time torque management and does not require input from the driver.

User-friendly technology with fourth-generation Uconnect systems

The new Jeep Cherokee also receives the latest UconnectTM systems, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features, in addition to innovations designed to enhance both the driving experience and passengers’ onboard comfort.

Depending on the trim, Jeep Cherokee is equipped with UconnectTM 5.0-inch, UconnectTM 7.0-inch, UconnectTM8.4-inch and UconnectTM 8.4-inch NAV systems, which include enhanced processing power, faster start-up times and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics. These systems allow the driver to control many onboard features, including climate and audio, directly through the UconnectTM display. Jeep Cherokee models equipped with the UconnectTM 7.0, 8.4 or 8.4 NAV systems feature high-definition, full-color capacitive touchscreens and include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities. UconnectTM 5.0-inch with Bluetooth and Voice Command is offered as standard on the Sport trim.

Functions of the new UconnectTM system also include hands-free calling, navigation and text-to-talk features for a safe, comfortable and connected everyday driving experience. Built-in radio options are also available to allow drivers and passengers to stream Internet radio through Bluetooth or plug-in compatible personal devices into USB or AUX ports.

UconnectTM navigation with turn-by-turn directions is standard on the UconnectTM 8.4-inch NAV and features a one-step voice entry system so Jeep customers can easily say the address and navigate on the go.

Safety and security systems

Jeep Cherokee was engineered with a complete offering of safety and security features. The first noteworthy safety element is the Compact U.S. Wide (CUS-wide) platform, which provides a strong foundation and is constructed with 65 percent high-strength steel. Engineers then added both active and passive safety and security features, including Active Forward Collision Warning-Plus with Pedestrian Emergency Braking, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Advanced Brake Assist and Active Speed Limiter – all offered as standard on the entire European line-up. Additional safety features include ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Roll Mitigation, Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines and eight standard airbags.

