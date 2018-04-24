New Infiniti QX50 named to Wards 10 Best Interiors list for 2018

NASHVILLE – INFINITI today announced that its all-new luxury midsize crossover, the 2019 QX50, has been named to the 8th annual Wards 10 Best Interiors list. As a winner of the Wards 10 Best interiors competition, the QX50 is recognized for its exceptionally well appointed interior design and human-focused craftsmanship.

The INFINITI QX50 was selected for this year’s list out of 30 eligible all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle models. The WardsAuto editors score each vehicle on aesthetics, design harmony, materials, ergonomics, safety, comfort and fit-and-finish.

“We are very proud of the recognition by WardsAuto,” said Karim Habib Executive Design Director, INFINITI Motor Company, Ltd. “The unrivaled interior space, carefully curated application of high quality materials, and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is luxurious. The QX50’s asymmetrical layout and calm, controlled atmosphere is designed to meet different needs of the driver and passengers.”

On sale now at INFINITI retailers nationwide, the QX50 has a driver-centric and passenger-minded interior that is ergonomically designed and equipped with luxury materials to articulate a sense of artistic comfort, with a strong focus on space and functionality. The all-new QX50 is finished in supple leathers, tailored stitching and genuine open-pore wood.

Where many luxury vehicle interiors use high-gloss wood surfaces to create the perception of quality, the all-new 2019 QX50 is finished in genuine, matte finish open-pore maple wood. It is treated to retain its natural characteristics in texture and appearance. Running a hand over it, the grain of the wood is still detectable to the touch, demonstrating a high level of craftsmanship to create an authentic, modern and highly tactile dashboard. Using bespoke manufacturing methods, wrap-and-sew detailing is a highlight of the handcrafted ambience. The leather on the dash is selected for its quality and is hand-wrapped over the edges of the panels. The seats, door panels and dashboard feature a laser hole-cut stitch pattern, tailored to follow the curves of the interior surfaces. Contrast color stitching is used on the seats for a luxury look and feel.

The available moonroof stretches across the cabin, providing a dramatic, panoramic view of the sky for passengers. This visually enhances interior space, flooding the cabin with natural light.

The sport-inspired steering wheel is shaped for a comfortable grip over long distances to help minimize hand fatigue and allow the driver to feel confident. Wheel-mounted paddle shifters help maximize ease of use.

The available Bose® Performance Series Audio System with Advanced Staging Technology includes genuine aluminum speaker grilles to add even more refinement to the QX50 interior. A 16-speaker sound array provides a true concert-like audio experience.

The QX50’s advanced VC-Turbo engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, transforming on demand. A breakthrough in combustion engine design, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. Its powerful yet compact footprint allowed the entire cabin to move forward — revealing more interior space in the process. The 2019 QX50 is one of few vehicles in its segment to offer sliding and reclining rear seating. It also boasts rear legroom of up to 38.7 inches and a trunk that can accommodate a stroller situated length-wise without letting down the back seats, with space for additional cargo.

The all-new 2019 QX50’s interior functions have been ergonomically designed and presented to make the user experience intuitive and simple. An intuitive Human Machine Interface helps to take the stress out of driving for greater comfort on longer journeys. The system adopts smartphone-style controls, and each of the two screens can be operated with pinch-in/out operation.

A four-monitor display supports the driver by showing information where it is needed, when it is needed. The setup includes:

Head-Up Display in the driver’s line of sight, to show important warnings and helping the driver to react quickly. The Head-Up Display’s projector displays information on a nine-inch area on the windscreen.

8.0-inch upper touchscreen in the center console, displaying essential information to the driver, including navigation instructions and system messages enabling the driver to focus their attention on the road ahead more readily.

A separate 7.0-inch lower touchscreen, displaying apps, climate control and entertainment functions.

Instrument gauge screen between the speedometer and tachometer, displaying key driving information, safety messages and warnings, plus a real-time display of the VC-Turbo’s transforming power output and efficiency.

Specialty trim and color combinations allow for personal expression inside the 2019 QX50. Interior package options give customers a choice of trim colors and materials. Colors include Black, Dark Blue, Mid Brown and White, with each used across a variety of surfaces, from the center console leather to other parts of the trim.

The 2019 QX50 offers a suite of technologies to enhance the driving experience, including available ProPILOT Assist. Additional technologies available with the 2019 QX50 include Distance Control Assist, Back-up Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention as well as Lane Departure Warning and Prevention. Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection are standard. The 2019 QX50 is offered in three very well equipped models – QX50 PURE, QX50 LUXE AND QX50 ESSENTIAL – each in a choice of front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

More information on the 2019 INFINITI QX50, along with the full INFINITI lineup, is available at INFINITInews.com.

