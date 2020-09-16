New Hyundai i30 N will feature new design and dual-clutch transmission

In a series of low-lit images which were released today, viewers can see that the new i30 N will have an updated design focused on dynamic performance, emotion and statement. The new i30 N features new, aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, two large exhaust pipes, a wide centre grille with the N signature, and new rear lamps and new LED headlamps with V-shaped DRLs. The new design makes the car look fast even when it is standing still.

The images also show newly-developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which are lighter than those of the previous i30 N, contributing to weight reduction in the car.

Hyundai has also revealed that the new i30 will be available with the company’s eight-speed dual clutch transmission (N DCT), including dedicated N performance shifting functions – the first Hyundai car in Europe to do so.