All-new Holden Acadia begins rigourous family testing as Holden expects SUVs to make up 35% of sales

Holden’s laser-like focus on SUVs continues with real-world local testing due to commence on the all-new Acadia, set to go on sale later in 2018.

A full seven-seat large SUV with a hint of American swagger, loaded with high-tech features and premium materials, Acadia is set to bolster Holden’s product line up. Acadia will join the city-friendly Trax, go-anywhere 4×4 Trailblazer and the high-tech, user-friendly Equinox, to comprise the broadest range of SUVs Holden has ever had.

“With Acadia undergoing more local testing and its launch on the horizon, Holden is better equipped than ever to satisfy Australia’s demand for SUVs with our range of high-tech, world-class products,” said Holden’s Director of Sales, Peter Keley.

“The real-world test program we’re running on Acadia ensures it not only drives well on Australian roads, it also fine tunes technology features such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Auto Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning to work with our unique road markings and signs.

“SUVs are becoming more and more popular and, where once upon a time most of Holden’s sales would have been passenger cars, we now expect SUVs to take over with Equinox and Acadia leading the way.”

CAPTURED TEST FLEET PROGRAM

Known internally as the Captured Test Fleet (CTF) program, Acadia’s real-world testing includes 16 vehicles being driven every day on Australian roads by a wide range of Holden employees and their families, of different ages, locations and occupations.

CTF drivers and their families are tasked with putting the car through its paces and reporting on any issues. Driving along tram tracks and gravel roads, testing radio, navigation and traffic sign recognition in busy, complexes areas, and withstanding day-to-day abuse by children spilling food and drink on seats are just some of the challenges thrown at Acadia.

Holden’s Regional Quality Manager, Steve Corcoran, said the CTF program was designed for Acadia to withstand all that Aussie life could throw at it.

“The CTF program includes people from various backgrounds with various car usage characteristics, all working together to make sure Acadia performs to the highest standards on the road and in broader quality areas,” said Corcoran.

“Speaking from personal experience, my kids took it upon themselves to test out how easy it was to clean the interior after dropping ice cream on it – a situation we go through regularly in summer. “In that instance I found the seats were easy to clean despite being a more premium material so there was no issue to report back.

“The aim of the program is to find real-world problems before our customers do so that they and their families have absolute peace of mind that their Acadia is built and tuned to perform in every way.”

With the 16 Acadias testing on Australian roads, joined by 14 more on US roads, the whole fleet is estimated to accumulate almost 1.5 million kilometres by the time the vehicles go on sale in Australia later this year – that’s a lot of ice creams on seats!

Key features included in Acadia range:

3.6-litre petrol engine w. stop/start technology

Front-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive available

360-degree camera

Wireless mobile phone charging

Hands-free power tailgate

Ventilated and heated seats

