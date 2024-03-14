New high-voltage connection system from HUBER+SUHNER delivers greater resistance against shocks and vibrations for electric vehicles

The performance of high-voltage connection systems in heavy-duty Electric Vehicles (EVs) will no longer be disrupted by shock and vibrations when in use, thanks to the new RADOX EV-C 2 from HUBER+SUHNER

An upgrade to the EV-C connection system successfully launched in 2019, the RADOX EV-C 2 offers superior reliability and protection from vibrations. It incorporates a precoated thread to ensure greater tightness and higher mechanical resistance, and offers a shorter installation time onto a vehicle, as well as an improved sealing concept and shorter thread run out for thin-wall applications. The materials used in the EV-C 2, have also been carefully selected to become compliant with the latest directive Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment RoHS 3 (EU 2015/863).

“The latest developments in EVs have led heavy-duty vehicles such as eBuses and eTrucks to become increasingly commonplace across the globe,” said HUBER+SUHNER Senior Product Manager, Robert Weirauch. “However, the high voltage connection systems used in EVs are often exposed to severe mechanical loads which can negatively affect overall high voltage system integrity, especially during intensive applications in harsh conditions. The new RADOX EV-C 2 reduces the risk of system failures and high voltage hazards caused by vibrations or other mechanical loads”.

The product is the latest in the EV-C portfolio from HUBER+SUHNER, offering the same benefits as its predecessor: best-in-class screen performance, the repelling of external contaminents such as dirt, dust, moisture or chemicals, and the ability to stop cables from becoming pulled or twisted during operation. The EV-C 2 also utilises industry-proven RADOX technology, which uses an electron beam crosslinking process for the cables. Merging this cable technology with the upgraded EV-C 2 provides an optimal connection system tailored for heavy-duty applications.

Offered with Single-core Standard and Flex cables, as well as Multi-core cables, the solution provides wide configuration options for the M20, M25 and M32 interfaces used in EVs. EV-C 2 has been externally validated according to the latest Automotive standards and can be ordered as a high-voltage cable assembly with a range of other validated connectors. The new solution is available now for ordering, and for serial deliveries within Q1 this year.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER