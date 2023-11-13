New Generation DAF XB to make its debut at Solutrans

DAF puts its XB Electric on display, alongside XD Electric, XDC and XG⁺ models

The New Generation DAF XB series is having its world premiere at the Solutrans exhibition in Lyon, France from November 21 to November 25. Full in the spotlights is the 12-tonne XB Electric – Europe’s first 12-tonne electric city distribution truck. On the DAF stand in Hall 5, it will be flanked by DAF’s XD Electric for zero emission regional distribution, the XDC for construction applications and the ‘top-of-the-range’ XG⁺ for long haulage, illustrating DAF offers the perfect truck for every transport task.

DAF Trucks is proud to present its new city distribution vehicles in the 7.5 to 19-tonne class: the New Generation DAF XB trucks. These vehicles seamlessly merge eco-consciousness with unrivalled efficiency, safety and comfort, building further on DAF’s extensive and multi-award-winning product range.

The DAF XB series, which include an XBC construction truck, offer a comprehensive line-up of highly efficient zero-emission battery electric vehicles that are available in 12, 16 and 19-tonne variants. Designed to support transport companies in their journey towards zero emission road transport, these trucks are the benchmark in sustainable city distribution.

DAF XB Electric

DAF was the first European truck manufacturer to introduce a range of battery electric trucks to the market. The full range of zero-emission XB Electric models once again underlines DAF’s environmental leadership.

The compact 12-tonne XB Electric model on display at Solutrans, with its single entry step, is ideally suited for zero emission city distribution. It boasts a range of wheelbase options, starting from 4.2 metres. For applications in which higher payloads are required, the XB Electric is also available in 16 and 19-tonne configurations.

The e-motor of the new DAF XB Electric provides 120 or 190 kW of nominal power, depending on the specifications, and a nominal torque of 950 and 1.850 Nm (respectively 2.600 and 3.500 Nm peak). The cobalt and magnesium-free lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) high energy density battery packs deliver 141 to 282 kWh, enabling ranges of up to 350 ultra-quiet and zero-emission kilometres.

DAF XD Electric: zero-emission distribution excellence

The XD Electric shown at the Solutrans exhibition in Lyon, is the ultimate truck for regional and national zero emission distribution, including supplying supermarkets and waste collection applications. It is powered by an efficient and reliable PACCAR EX-D1 or PACCAR EX-D2 permanent magnet e-motor, which offers outputs ranging from 170 kW/230 hp to 350 kW/480 hp. To perfectly tailor these electric vehicles to the customer’s needs, a full range of battery packs with 2 to 5 strings is available, resulting in zero-emission ranges of over 500 kilometres. Through clever vehicle and charging management, the XD Electric can clock an impressive 1,000 kilometres per day.

DAF XDC for demanding conditions

DAF’s third vehicle on its Solutrans stand is a DAF XDC for vocational and construction applications. The XDC is available with single or double drive and is designed for the toughest work under demanding conditions. It is equipped with a 10.8 litre PACCAR MX-11 engine and offers high payloads, thanks to its low kerb weight. This versatile, sturdy truck has a large approach angle and high ground clearance, and it features a unique exterior design with a robust bumper and grille and a steel radiator protection plate. The DAF XDC is available in 4×2, 6×4 and 8×4 axle configurations.

The flagship: DAF XG+

The DAF XG+ is the undisputed flagship of the New Generation DAF trucks series. It represents the future of long distance trucks and takes full advantage of the new European Masses & Dimensions regulations. The beautiful and highly aerodynamic design results in the highest possible fuel efficiency and the low window belt lines enable an impressive direct view. In addition, the XG+ offers no less than 12.5 m3 of working and living interior space for unmatched driver comfort.

Wide range of services

At Solutrans, DAF also presents its wide range of services; from very competitive PACCAR Financial services to tailor-made DAF MultiSupport repair and maintenance contracts. To support customers in the transition to zero emission road transport, DAF offers a broad range of charging solutions through PACCAR Parts, next to advice on planning of routes and charging, and the provision of dedicated training for drivers to get the best out of the vehicles.

‘Strong performance’

Renaud Dehillotte, Managing Director of DAF Trucks France: “France is the second largest truck market in Europe, on which DAF is performing strongly thanks to the multiple award winning New Generation XD, XF, XG and XG+ truck series and our industry leading services. And now, with the world premiere of the New Generation DAF XB series, at Solutrans we add a new chapter to our success story. In 2022, DAF realized a record heavy duty market share of 15.4% in France and together with our professional dealer network, we are fully committed to further expanding our strong market position in France in the years to come, both in the tractor and the vocational segment.”

SOURCE: DAF