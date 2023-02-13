New flagship MAN TGX featuring MAN OptiView mirror-replacement for Essex-based Hammond Transport

Family-owned Billericay based haulier Hammond Transport has recently taken delivery of a new fleet flagship, a new MAN 26.510 TGX 6x2 tractor featuring the technologically advanced MAN OptiView mirror-replacement system and the popular range-topping GX Cab

Already proving a huge hit with the driver the OptiView system replaces all conventional mirror arms and mirrors. The advanced mirror-replacement system uses five exterior cameras, two on each side of the vehicle, which are mounted above the door frames close to the leading edge of the A-pillars and a fifth camera which replaces the forward facing Cyclops mirror.

Offering close-range, wide-angle and blind spot displays these cameras increase the field of vision providing the driver with an optimum overview of the traffic situation surrounding the vehicle, especially when performing critical driving actions such as manoeuvring, turning and lane changes. The cameras are splash and waterproof, self-cleaning and heated automatically, thus ensuring pin-sharp images are transmitted to the vehicles internal displays even when driving in low light or at night.

Mounted internally, on the inside of the vehicle’s A-pillars, where a driver would expect to see traditional mirror images, are digital display screens, 12-inch on the driver’s side and 15-inch on the co-drivers side. Each of these screens displays high-definition live feed data from around the vehicle at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. To enhance the driver’s view the display brightness and contrast can be adjusted individually, either automatically or manually, via the door control module. Additionally, the mirror-replacement system automatically filters out disruptions in the camera footage and optimises the image clarity, delivering a glare-free view of the traffic behind and to the sides, while at the same time reducing dazzle from other vehicles’ lights in the dark.

“We’ve been running MAN trucks since 1992 and because of the robustness of the product and the support we receive from the dealer network we’ve stuck with them ever since. Our MAN trucks offer competitive running costs, good value for money, outstanding reliability and high levels of comfort,” said Terry Hammond, Managing Director, Hammond Transport. “MAN trucks are a popular choice with our drivers and with the introduction of the Optiview system the vehicles now look sleeker and offer a more comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings, which as we do a considerable amount of work in London, is ideal for us.”

“The established relationship we have with both MAN and the dealer network is built on long-term trust, openness and understanding. MAN’s commitment to deliver customer satisfaction is a real promise and when needed, they simply listen, get the job done and deliver upon our expectations.”

“We’re really excited to be one of the first adopters of OptiView in the UK and the support we’re had from MAN, in terms of system familiarisation and driver training, helps further cements our view of MAN’s genuine committed and caring support.” Added Terry.

The new Truck, a real eye-catcher in its traditional Hammond Transport silver and blue livery, features colour-coding to its bumpers, lower grill, step panels, chassis infill and to the chassis-mounted battery box. Fitted with a chrome roof-mounted light bar, featuring LED bulbs and flashing beacons, air horns, Alcoa Durabrite alloy wheels and highlighted MAN and Lion motifs, the cab’s interior also boasts a lengthy list of technical and comfort-related enhancements.

Powered by MAN’s Euro6e compliant 12.4-litre, six-cylinder in-line D26 engine, producing 375 kW (510 hp), Hammond Transports’ new flagship has been allocated to experienced and long-term driver Scott Bryden. In the short time Scott has had the vehicle it is already returning some highly encouraging fuel figures. “Scott is getting just over 13.77 mpg from his new truck, which puts it 3.03 mpg ahead of our previous TGX’s,” confirmed Terry. “This bodes well for the future as the vehicle beds in and loosens up.”

Inside the cab, driver Scott benefits from a leather comfort assisted, ergonomically designed multi-adjustable multifunction steering wheel, a 12.3-inch colour display with HD resolution, Satellite Navigation, MAN’s revolutionary SmartSelect truck-optimised Infotainment control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a light and contemporary interior with brushed aluminium-effect trim. The luxurious Alcantara-upholstery adds to the ‘feel good’ effect, as do the dimmable LED night-time living lights, the DAB radio, and the under bunk fridge. Scott is assured a good night’s sleep thanks to the 110 mm cold foam comfort mattress, a 24 volt 4kW auxiliary heater and for those warmer nights a roof mounted cab cooler.

Hammond Transports new TGX flagship is equipped as standard with a host of new and advanced safety assistance features, all designed to aide and help the driver, including Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Turn Assist, Lane Change Support (LCS) Lane Return Assist (LRA) ACC Stop&Go, MAN AttentionGuard, High Beam Assist, Airbag and a driver’s seat belt tensioner system.

Terry continues, “Safety is an important aspect across the business and we prioritise the safety of our staff at all times. MAN has clearly taken a market-leading stance in this area, both in terms of standard and optional equipment, as our new flagship is laden with advanced features. In addition, and to help widen the field of vision we’ve added a lower door window to the kerbside of the vehicle.”

Sandwiched between Billericay and the main A127 Hammond Transport are dedicated transport specialists with warehouse and storage services. Having accreditations of FORS Gold, CLOCS and WRRR, and approvals to work on Crossrail and the HS2, they provide specialist services to Construction, Rail transport, Aerospace and Defence sectors, Music & Live events on location, Film and Television industries, and specialist Air Freight, Automotive and Manufacturers applications. Their fully Euro 6 – ULEZ compliant fleet and 24-hour London permit, ensures a timed and safe passage into and throughout the capital.

This latest vehicle was supplied through MAN’s Direct Truck Sales function and was prepared and PDI’d by MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s franchised partner Harris Truck & Van, of Witham, Essex. Throughout the vehicles working life its servicing needs will be addressed through the MAN Truck & Bus dealer network.

“We’re delighted with our new flagship TGX, it looks fantastic and Scott has really embraced the new OptiView system. If the fuel returns are anything to go by, he’s clearly using it to good effect.” Concluded Terry.

Established in Canning Town in 1948 the company worked out of the local docks and delivered freight to London and the surrounding Home Counties. In the 1990’s Hammond Transport relocated to Basildon, Essex, and diversified into storage and distribution, specialising in timed deliveries with dedicated vehicle movements delivering throughout the UK and into Europe. At the start of the millennium, Hammond Transport moved to the present 3-acre site in Billericay where the fleet grew substantially and today offers a diverse fleet of quality trucks and specialist trailers.

Hammond Transports New Generation TGX is subject to an optional all-encompassing 5 year MAN MAN Comfort Super service plan. In keeping with his previous requirements, Terry again turned to MAN Financial Services choosing to finance the new vehicle on a fixed-term Hire Purchase agreement.

Mark Richmond, Sales Executive MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said, “Terry has been a much valued customer for MAN for over two decades, his approach to vehicle detail has always been incredible. The new flagship in the silver and blue livery looks amazing and I’m sure it will delight both Terry and driver Scott for many years to come. I personally sold my first new vehicle to Terry in 2003, an L2000, and I very much look forward to our continued relationship.”

