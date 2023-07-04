New Fiat 600e: FIAT’s electric comeback to the B-segment

FIAT returns to the B-segment with the New Fiat 600e for an “augmented” driving pleasure

FIAT continues to lead the way for sustainable urban mobility and presents the New Fiat 600e, a great addition to the Brand’s range that marks its return to the B-segment. And it does so by taking everything you love about the B-segment and upgrading it in every aspect: increased space, increased range, increased Dolce Vita feel. Simply put, the New Fiat 600e takes the best of the B and B-SUV worlds to offer a beautiful, joyful, and pampered driving experience.

Following the success of its predecessor and best-seller the Fiat 600 from the ‘50s, also renowned as the family mover, the New Fiat 600e places itself in the heart of the fast-growing B segment.

The New Fiat 600e represents the ideal solution for both city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts and is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s values of Italian style and sustainability. It’s cool and beautiful, it has a generous size of 4,17 meters length with a comfortable roominess for 5, it’s best in class front storage, it boasts an electric range of more than 400km (WLTP combined cycle) and more than 600 km in the city (WLTP urban cycle) and offers state-of-the-art safety features.

Available in 2 different full-electric versions, New Fiat 600e La Prima and New Fiat (600e)RED, it is a family friendly solution to fully experience pure Italian Dolce Vita, with an eye to the environment and a care for social causes.

New Fiat 600e

Available as a 5-doors, the New Fiat 600e offers an impressive space habitability with its 5 seats and 15 liters of interior storage. Customers can store their personal items in the smart central tunnel – which comes with a customized cover pad and flexible cupholders for a comfortable break -, seat pockets and strategic front storage spaces. The trunk has also a generous size as it boasts 360 liters of load capacity.

In addition to space versatility, the model feature great electric capability. The lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh give the New 600e a range of more than 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and more than 600 km in the urban cycle, making the New Fiat 600e the ideal vehicle for both city daily use and weekend get aways.

To optimize charging time, the New 600e is equipped with a 100-kW fast charger system to charge the battery very quickly. For example, it takes less than half an hour to charge the battery to 80%, about the same time needed to pack your car for a weekend away. The model also comes with a 11kW On Board Charger and a Mode 3 cable for charging at home or in public, which ensures a full charge in less than 6 hours.

The engine has an output of 115 kW, providing acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. The New Fiat 600e gives you the choice: each customer can drive their own way, thanks to the inclusion of three driving modes – eco, normal, sport – which can be selected to match your driving style.

A hybrid powertrain will complete the range offer by the mid of 2024.

Iconic outside, Dolce Vita inside

The New Fiat 600e, also referred to as the 500e’s bigger sister, takes its name from the original 600 and brings all the Italian coolness and fresh style. Its exterior and interior design perfectly embodies the Italian beauty and Dolce Vita philosophy. In short, the New Fiat 600e offers a truly sensorial pleasure as rooted in Italian’s DNA.

Compared to the New 500, its augmented look features a sharper and more assertive face, a 600-chrome refreshed signature both on the front and on the sides, and a renewed LED lighting identity. The elegant yet dynamic exterior look is enhanced by the bigger wheels (up to 18” and a diameter of 690mm), black matt skirts and wheel arches, while the typical Italian style is also to be seen in the Italian flag in the rear bumper. Several charming features highlight its exterior lines, such as the glossy black details, chrome accents and shining cues on the rear lights.

Inside, the New Fiat 600e perfectly embodies the Italian Dolce Vita and the most pop soul of the Brand, thanks to several features specifically designed to offer the best pampering experience. Above all, the New Fiat 600e is the first compact to offer the color therapy. Customers can select up to 8 different colors for both the ambient light and the radio ambience, with a ton sur ton default combination and a total of 64 different matching selectable, for an unprecedent color surround experience. For a complete Italian spa time, the driver seat is equipped with seat adjustment power and a back-massage function, to relax after a long trip or a busy day at work. The New Fiat 600e also offers Ivory synthetic leather seats with FIAT monogram with turquoise accents and 3 stage heating for the maximum comfort and premiumness.

Velour floor mats, 40/60 rear seats, USB type A & type C + type C on 2nd row, a wireless charger for smartphone and keyless entry with proximity sensor – so you will never forget the car open -complete the equipment for a comfy and pleasant driving experience.

Augmented technology: state of art safety features and connectivity

The New Fiat 600e is also packed with state-of-the-art safety and assistance features that make it ready for everyday life. It offers level 2 assisted driving, bringing all the associated benefits to your journey.

The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system brakes or accelerates in response to any cars; the Intelligent Speed Assist reads the speed limits and recommends applying them, while the Blind Spot Detection uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor the blind spots and warn of any obstacles with warning lights on the wing mirror. State of the art technology also includes Stop&Go function; Electric Parking Brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking for recognizing cyclists and pedestrians, and Drowsy driver detection to monitor driver concentration levels. Finally, the 360° sensors and the rear-view camera 180° view with dynamic gridlines help to avoid any obstacles when parking or performing complex maneuvers.

In terms of comfort and connectivity, the New Fiat 600e is packed with several features that will make every trip lot more pleasant and joyful. It is equipped with hands free power liftgate – a joy for all those parents who always have a thousand things in hand -, all powered windows, auto air conditioning, dusk and rain sensors. A 6-speaker sound system, 10.25” fully customizable radio with Navi, CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, a 7” digital cluster and connected services complete the offer.

Fiat 600e offers the Uconnect services to support customers on a daily basis, like the voice commands to communicate with the on-board connected navigation, the TomTom navigation system, whose maps update automatically, that displays all the charging stations available on the route and provides real-time information on available free parking spaces on public roads, to save time and money when travelling.

And with the FIAT application, enjoy more comfort has never been so easy, in fact many commands are available to use certain vehicle functions even remotely (e.g. use of lights, horn, central opening/closing of doors, heating or air conditioning).

Top of the range La Prima and the more accessible (RED)

Perfectly suitable for those young customers looking for an ethical and eco-friendly mobility solution, the New Fiat (600e)RED represents the most accessible version of the New Fiat 600e and is a further step of a partnership with (RED) launched in 2021 from the belief that each of us can lead the change. Following in the footsteps of the New (500)RED, the mission is to be “good for the people and good for the planet”: it’s in fact electric, to respect the environment and contribute to a more sustainable future. That mission is now going even further with (RED), the organization founded in 2006 to fight AIDS and ensure preventable and treatable disease is preventable and treatable for everyone.

The New Fiat (600e)RED takes on the color red as a hallmark, both outside – from the bodywork to the front and rear logos, – and in – dashboard fascia and design cues on the exclusive recycled fabric seats. The (RED) pad cover of the smart central tunnel serves as further reminders of the partnership. Two more colors are available to further customize it: black and white.

The New Fiat 600e La Prima offers 100% style, tech, and comfort to ensure an immersive Italian Dolce Vita experience. It is available in 4 different colors that recall Italian beauty and natural landscapes: Sun of Italy, Sea of Italy, Earth of Italy, Sky of Italy.

The order opening intake will start on July 5th both for the New Fiat (600e)RED and La Prima, with first units arriving in Italian market by September.

SOURCE: Stellantis