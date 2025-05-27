BMW of North America announces executive leadership change

Effective July 1, 2025, Patrick Clark will assume the role of Vice President, Central Region

BMW of North America announced today a change to its regional leadership team. Effective July 1, 2025, Patrick Clark will assume the role of Vice President, Central Region, with responsibility for all sales, marketing, aftersales and center development functions across 12 midwestern states and 78 BMW dealers in the region. Clark succeeds Broderick McKinney who will become Vice President, Used Cars at BMW Group Financial Services, NA.

Clark will rejoin BMW of North America from BMW Canada where he currently serves as Director, National Sales & Network Development. He will report directly to Shaun Bugbee, Executive Vice President, Operations, BMW of North America.

“Under Patrick’s leadership and guidance, BMW achieved record sales results for both BEV and M models in Canada, while simultaneously gaining market share against key competitors,” said Bugbee. “We’re happy to welcome Patrick back to the U.S. – and back to the Central Region where he successfully steered sales prior his move to the Canadian market in 2024.”

Clark’s career with the BMW Group began with BMW Group Financial Services, NA in 1996. He spent 24 years within the organization working primarily in the Regional Services Center rotating through positions in Finance and Operations. He then gained valuable experience working in the Southern Region as a Financial Services Sales and Marketing Manager before joining BMW North America as the Regional Sales Manager for the Central Region in 2020.

BMW Group in the United States.

BMW of North America, LLC was established 50 years ago to support the sales, marketing and distribution of BMW automobiles in the U.S. BMW Motorrad was brought into the fold in 1980. In 1993 BMW Group Financial Services NA, LLC was founded, and one year later BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC began assembling vehicles in South Carolina. In 2002 and 2003, BMW Group established MINI USA, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC relaunching two iconic brands and rounding out its product portfolio.

Today, the BMW Group has a nationwide corporate footprint in the U.S. which consists of nearly 30 locations in 12 different states. Beyond the National Sales Company and Financial Services headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and numerous other operational facilities, BMW Group in the U.S. also includes Designworks, a strategic design consultancy in Santa Monica, CA, BMW Group Technology Office USA, a technology research and development center in Silicon Valley, and BMW i Ventures, a venture capital fund, also in Silicon Valley.

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg is the largest single BMW production facility in the world, and the global center of competence for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles including the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and XM. The plant assembles more than 1,500 vehicles each day, and up to 450,000 annually. Since 1994, Plant Spartanburg has assembled nearly 7 million BMW vehicles in the U.S.

The BMW Group sales organization in the U.S. is represented through a network of 350 BMW retailers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 105 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. The company’s activities provide and support over 120,000 jobs across the U.S. and contribute more than 43.3 billion to the U.S. economy annually.

SOURCE: BMW