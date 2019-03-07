New evidence of top quality: Audi now ranks 1st and 2nd in endurance test by “Auto Bild”

Since spring 2017, Audi has been at the top of the leaderboard in the endurance test of the magazine “Auto Bild” – back then, the A3 Sportback g-tron took the top spot. As well as 1st place, Audi is now also in 2nd place: The A4 Avant 2.0 TFSI achieved another top result.

“We are very proud of this repeated success,” says Michael Neumayer, Head of Audi Quality Assurance. “It confirms our claim to be the leading premium provider when it comes to quality as well. The readers of ‘Auto Bild’ think the same thing: One year ago, in a competition entitled ‘The best brands of all classes,’ they voted Audi the winner in the category of quality.”

The “Auto Bild” endurance test involves a 100,000 kilometer drive and ends with the car being dismantled and examined by an independent expert. The reliability of the car and the everyday experiences and impressions of the editors are also part of the assessment. The editors of “Auto Bild” have been carrying out endurance tests since 1986; in 2014, they updated the test scheme. Since then, there had never been a brand with two models at the top of the ranking at the same time.

The A4 Avant 2.0 TFSI completed the 100,000 kilometers without the slightest problem and ranked right behind the Audi A3 Sportback g-tron with a straight grade of 1. The compact model, which can be fueled with sustainably produced Audi e-gas, finished the “Auto Bild” endurance test in spring 2017 with the outstanding result of zero faults. It received the grade 1+ for this and is as yet the first and only model to obtain this result from “Auto Bild”.

SOURCE: Audi