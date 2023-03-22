New energy efficient Webasto parking cooler for trucks

The powerful electric Cool Top 23 RT-E rooftop air conditioner guarantees pleasant temperatures and low humidity in the cabs during rest breaks in hot environments

Thanks to the two new brushless fans, the new parking cooler from thermo specialist Webasto consumes less power, is very quiet and has a longer service life. It draws the necessary power from the vehicle’s 24-volt battery and can deliver cool air while running energy-efficiently at up to 2,500 watts. The unit runs independently of the engine, thereby improving fuel economy because idling times are reduced. An undervoltage cut-off feature ensures the battery charge level is always sufficient, so the engine will always start immediately.

At 28 kilograms, the Cool Top 23 RT-E is very light and – despite its power – rather slimline in design and only 16.5 centimeters high. It can be easily and quickly installed in the cab’s existing roof aperture. It is controlled from the unit itself or via remote control.

Truck air conditioning units that deliver cool air while the vehicle is moving are normally connected to the vehicle’s engine and therefore operate only when the engine is running. On the other hand, parking coolers can run independently of the engine, drawing their power straight from the vehicle’s battery.

SOURCE: Webasto