New design, innovative technologies and fast development: Volkswagen sets out to delight customers in China

Consistently oriented to the Chinese market: Volkswagen is presenting the new design language and the new technology standard of future Volkswagen models in China with the ID. CODE design show car unveiled at Auto China 2024

Volkswagen is systematically forging ahead with its “in China, for China” strategy. The goal is even closer alignment with the specific requirements of customers in the world’s largest auto market and to provide them with a convincing product offering in all relevant segments. The ID. CODE design show car that celebrates its world premiere this week at the Auto China 24 trade fair in Beijing (from April 25 to May 4, 2024) bears witness to this systematic orientation to the wishes of Chinese customers. The concept car’s aesthetics are completely new and give a preview of a large electric SUV. The ID. CODE is designed for Level 4 fully autonomous driving. The new progressive ID.UX sub-brand also plays a key role in terms of Volkswagen’s profile in the Chinese market. With all-electric, lifestyle-oriented models, this sub-brand is designed to appeal to younger customers in particular.

“The Volkswagen brand can already look back on 40 years of success in China, and we are continuing this success story into the new mobility era, thus confirming the trust of our Chinese customers,” Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said. The sharpened strategy in China has three pillars: a comprehensive product portfolio accelerating the electrification of the brand’s models, a brand and design language developed specifically for the Chinese market, and local technical development with strong partners in China to accelerate the pace of innovation. Thomas Schäfer: “The ID. CODE gives a first preview of the future of VW in China: with a new design, a new technology standard and a holistic brand experience – specifically oriented to the needs and wishes of our Chinese customers. We are ushering in a new era of mobility in China, together with our Chinese partners.”

ID. CODE design show car debuts at Auto China 2024

With the world premiere of the ID. CODE at Auto China 2024, Volkswagen is giving a first preview of the new design language of future models and at the same time launching a new technology era. The concept car was developed specifically for customers in China. With its powerful, clear and fluid surfaces the concept car is reminiscent of a Gran Turismo. The exterior also functions as a projection surface for next-generation AI-assisted light and display systems. This goes well with the newly-designed living space on board the ID. CODE, where the real and virtual worlds meet to create a new mobility experience. The electric-powered concept car can be driven conventionally or in Level 4 autonomous driving mode.

Broad product portfolio for Chinese customers by 2030 announced

The ID. family will grow to a total of 16 models by 2030. This includes five EVs from the new ID.UX sub-brand that will celebrate their market debut by 2027. Volkswagen is also introducing electric versions of its ICE models step-by-step and expanding its portfolio in China with new, highly-efficient plug-in hybrids with an electric range of over 100 kilometers. Twelve new ICE models and six hybrids will debut by 2030. In addition, Volkswagen is complementing the proven MQB and MEB vehicle architectures by adding local platforms in China – for example, through partnerships such as the cooperation with XPENG. Furthermore, Hefei-based Volkswagen China Technology Company (VCTC) is developing the Group’s first electric platform specifically for China. At least four additional models for the electric entry-level segment are to be built on the China Main Plattform (CMP) from 2026. Multiple platforms enable Volkswagen to offer its customers the right products in all relevant segments and to meet all needs.

New all-electric ID.UX sub-brand expands product range

Volkswagen is expanding its EV offering for new customer groups in China with ID.UX. ID.UX combines proven VW virtues with lifestyle-oriented design DNA. Brand-specific features include a progressive exterior design along with a driver-centric interior featuring an entirely new display and operating concept (HMI) for young customers. The first ID.UX model is the ID.UNYX, scheduled to make its market debut in 2024.

Intensified local development for greater innovativeness

Volkswagen is strengthening its ecosystem of production, development, procurement and battery production in China. By the end of the year, the number of employees at the R&D site in Anhui alone will have grown to 3,000 experts. The brand is also intensifying localization to achieve significantly shorter development cycles. Chinese partners such as XPENG, Horizon Robotics and Thundersoft are to be integrated into the development process at an early stage. In collaboration with XPENG, two new mid-class vehicles are planned from 2026. Employees at the CARIZON joint venture with Horizon Robotics and the CARThunder joint venture with Thundersoft are engaged in developing innovative systems for autonomous driving, infotainment and connectivity.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group