New CleanLine MAHLE filter for commercial vehicles reduces maintenance costs

From 2020, two variants of the new CleanLine filter will be available worldwide from MAHLE Aftermarket: with single- or two-stage separation. The single-stage variant filters dirt particles and water in one step. The more powerful, two-stage variant filters in two separate steps: first the dirt, and then the water, via a water-repellent, synthetic fabric.

“Our new CleanLine fuel filter is a true global player. The two-stage variant in particular protects the injection system reliably, even in areas where the fuel quality is very poor,” says Olaf Henning, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Manager MAHLE Aftermarket.

CleanLine filters offer unrivaled water separation efficiency throughout the lifetime of the filter, removing more than 93 percent of contaminants when new and around 70 percent after 30,000 kilometers. Tests have shown that comparable products from competitors have a separation efficiency of less than 20 percent after the same number of kilometers.

SOURCE: MAHLE