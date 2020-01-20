New Bosch truck battery with AGM technology for toughest demands in long-distance traffic

Nowadays, modern commercial vehicles used in long-distance traffic are equipped with numerous comfort and hoteling functions improving the labor conditions of commercial drivers. To make sure these features are reliably supplied with enough power even in case of stationary operation, the Bosch range of commercial-vehicle batteries has now been complemented by the new and particularly powerful TA AGM 12-volt starter battery. Bosch TA AGM reliably supplies a large number of electrical consumers installed at commercial vehicles during stationary operation. That is, features such as parking cooler, parking heater, microwave or TV. This allows reducing breakdowns and thus unnecessary downtimes.

Suitable for start/stop systems, comfort and hoteling functions

The new TA AGM truck battery featuring AGM technology was specifically developed for demanding applications in long-distance traffic. AGM stands for Absorbent Glass Mat. At this technology, the acid is completely absorbed by micro-fiberglass mats. It makes the new battery absolutely leakproof and maintenance-free. Thanks to its high vibration resistance, it can also be installed at the back of the truck. At a depth of discharge of up to 80 percent, TA AGM features a deep-cycle resistance six times higher than conventional lead-acid batteries. This reduces the number of breakdowns caused by cyclic loads. Featuring a cold start performance of 1 200 A (CCA) and a capacity of 210 Ah, it reliably supplies enough energy for safe cold starting and all comfort and hoteling functions. Thanks to the micro-cycle stability closely linked to AGM technology, it is also suitable for functions such as start/stop systems and sailing or coasting – without engine support.

By means of the most powerful TA AGM battery, Bosch complements its existing range of commercial-vehicle batteries – comprising EFB batteries and conventional lead-acid batteries – by a new and reliable premium product featuring original-equipment quality.

SOURCE: Bosch