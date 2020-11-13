New ADAS kit further expands Delphi Technologies’ diagnostic capabilities

BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, introduces a new diagnostic solution to its Delphi Technologies Aftermarket portfolio, enabling garages to add a new type of diagnostic service to their repertoire and increase their profitability. It enables workshops to cater to new ADAS technology which is becoming mainstream on most vehicles and an essential part of service and repair work.

“From 2020 onwards, more than 40% of new vehicles will be fitted as standard with at least two types of ADAS, and this number is likely to grow”, comments Alex Bertoli, Senior Director Diagnostic and Workshop Solutions at Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. “With an increasing number of cars equipped with this advanced technology, ADAS calibration represents a great opportunity for garages to offer safety-critical services for their customers and grow their business.”

To support this growing market, the new ADAS program includes an easy to use modular kit which works seamlessly with the existing DS Diagnostic tablet & software. The basic kit – main support, adjustment bar with lasers, claws on rims, graduated supports and mirrors – as well as a range of accessories in option, such as target panels for the calibration of front cameras of popular brands like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Peugeot, Citron, Toyota, and Mazda.

Boasting an initial provision for 284 models with camera calibration and 146 models with radar calibration, the coverage of 31 vehicle brands will expand as part of our continuous software development programs. Delphi Technologies is committed to keeping pace with the changing market for ADAS systems and expanding its program by ensuring that garages have the capacity to perform calibration on an increasingly wide range of automotive applications.

Functions requiring such calibration include rear view camera adjustment, driver and passenger side front camera calibration as well as radar calibration for a vast range of essential safety detection features. It can be used in dynamic calibration mode or with targets and vehicle manufacturer equipment in the workshop. It also includes easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions built into the software for quick and accurate calibration.

“We recognize that ADAS represents an additional financial investment for garages. Thanks to our modular design, workshops will have the possibility to select the functionalities of their choice and as their ADAS activity develops, they will be able to increase their capacities by relying on a flexible product offer and an efficient ADAS service“, concludes Alex Bertoli.

SOURCE: BorgWarner