New “Acura Precision Used” expands availability of certified used-vehicles to up to 10-years old

Acura is the first luxury brand to offer certified used vehicles up to 10 years old

Launching Acura Precision Used, Acura is leading a new industry trend, becoming the first luxury automaker to offer certified used vehicles up to 10 years old. The expansion of its Certified Pre-owned (CPO) vehicle lineup increases the opportunity for young, first-time buyers to purchase premium vehicles with the peace of mind of an Acura-backed Limited Warranty.

An expansive list of Acura Precision Used client benefits include a 6-month/7,500 mile limited warranty, complimentary oil change, up-to-12-months or 12,000 miles of emergency roadside assistance, trip-interruption expense reimbursement and concierge services, as well as a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM and 7-day/300 miles exchange policy.

Each Acura Precision Used vehicle receives a thorough background and quality check including addressing any maintenance needs, making Acura dealers the best place to purchase a reliable and high-quality used Acura car or SUV. This includes a downloadable checklist detailing the comprehensive 112-point inspection performed by a certified Acura technician.

“Higher new vehicle prices make Acura Precision Used and Acura Precision Certified vehicles an even more critical gateway to luxury vehicle ownership for younger customers,” said Dan Rodriguez, Manager of Auto Remarketing at American Honda. “We are building on the success of the award-winning Acura CPO program as well as the incredible client service and product knowledge of our Acura dealers.”

Acura Certified Pre-Owned sales are experiencing booming growth, achieving another new record in 2021 with double-digit gains. Acura is one of the fastest growing luxury brands in CPO sales with five straight years of increasing sales, recently overtaking Audi to become America’s #4 luxury CPO brand.

For more information about Acura’s full Certified Pre-owned vehicle offerings, including Acura Precision Certified and Acura Precision Used, or to search and purchase an Acura Certified Pre-owned vehicle online, visit acuracertified.com.

Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Tiers

Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Benefits Acura Precision Certified – Up to 6 Years Old/80,000 miles Acura Precision Used – Up to 10 Years Old / No Mileage Limit Non-powertrain coverage : 24 mos. / up to 100,000 total odometer mi.

Powertrain coverage : 7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi.Acura Care’s Motor Club Benefits: Up to 24 mos. or 100,000 total odometer mi.

Complimentary Suite of Motor Club Benefits during Non-Powertrain Limited Warranty – Emergency Roadside Assistance Emergency towing

Flat-tire change

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Computer trip routing, map services

National Hotel Privileges Directory

24-Hour Acura dealer locator Trip Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

Complimentary 3-month SiriusXMÒ Radio service

Complimentary 3-month AcuraLinkÒ trial

Complimentary 1st Scheduled Maintenance Oil and filter

Tire rotation

Air intake filter

Cabin air filter

Rear differential fluid

Brake fluid 7-Day/300 miles Exchange Policy See Warranty Booklet for full details. Non-powertrain coverage : 6 mos. / up to 7,500 total odometer mi.

Powertrain coverage : 6 mos. / up to 7,500 odometer mi.Acura Care’s Motor Club Benefits: Up to 12 mos. or 12,000 total odometer mi.

Complimentary Suite of Motor Club Benefits during Non-Powertrain Limited Warranty – Emergency Roadside Assistance Emergency towing

Flat-tire change

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Computer trip routing, map services

National Hotel Privileges Directory

24-Hour Acura dealer locator Trip Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

Complimentary 3-month SiriusXMÒ Radio service

Complimentary 1st oil change

7-Day/300 miles Exchange Policy See Warranty Booklet for full details.

SOURCE: Acura