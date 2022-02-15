New 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid: the FIAT line-up is now 100% electrified

FIAT completes the electrification of its line-up with the launch of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid

FIAT presents the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, completing the electrification of the line-up.

The journey began with the 500 Hybrid and Panda Hybrid, and continued with the New 500 and Ulysse with an electric motor. Now comes the launch of the new 500X and Tipo, with the new 48-Volt Hybrid engine. FIAT thus keeps its promise to offer at least one low-emissions version for each model and takes a further step along the path of energy transition and sustainable mobility.

In the words of Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO: “The FIAT journey toward electrification continues. With the launch of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, equipped with new 48-Volt Hybrid technology, the FIAT range is now fully electrified. We can now provide all our customers with a sustainable mobility solution, whatever are their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost. I am extremely proud of this for its consistency with our vision: “It’s only green when it’s green for all.” And there’s more. Our journey toward sustainable mobility for all continues, with the aim – as I have previously announced – to launch a new vehicle every year, starting as soon as in 2023. Each model will have an electric motor, to achieve a fully electric line-up from 2027”.

In line with its DNA, FIAT has made a significant contribution to the dissemination and knowledge of hybrid technology: a simple technological solution that erects no barriers to its usage, so the vehicles can be driven like a “usual” car with a conventional engine. FIAT has thus spread awareness of its benefits and has literally put this technology “in people’s hands”, taking as a starting point its iconic models, the best-selling city cars in Europe. 500 and Panda, with more than 200,000 Hybrid units sold in 2021, have made FIAT one of the main players in the market.

FIAT has always offered innovative, simple and accessible technological solutions, with the focus always on people’s requirements and the tangible benefits offered by this technology. Today, with the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, the same approach applies: a user-friendly technological solution, but at the same time extremely innovative and smart.

500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid are another major step in the Brand’s journey to meet rising demand for this technology in the segment in question and above (+30% in the last year).

The partnership with (RED) also continues: 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid are launched in the (RED) Special Series trim level, consistently contributing to the dissemination of the message that each of us can make a contribution to a good cause and stand alongside (RED) in their fight against pandemics. 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, more sustainable and more socially relevant.

All versions of the 500X and Tipo equipped with the hybrid engine also include the logo identifying them as a “Hybrid” on the tailgate, made up of two leaves with dew drops in blue – a more vibrant shade than used on the 500 and Panda, to denote the technological evolution of the engine.

New 48-Volt HYBRID: An extra boost in everyday life

The new engine fitted to the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid is not only environmentally sustainable and affordable, based on its low running costs. In fact, it also represents the state of the art for technology aimed above all at being simple and people-centered, in the name of “Tech it Easy”, of progress that requires no complicated instruction booklets to be used to its full potential. “We Plug, You Play” – the claim launched by the FIAT brand at Stellantis Software Day – now finds a practical application in an engine made to be there for customers in their everyday lives, to meet their mobility needs without unnecessary complications.

The secret of the performance of the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid lies in the synergy between the new-generation FireFly engine, a 4-cylinder 1.5-liter gasoline turbo that can deliver up to 130 hp with torque of 240Nm, and the 48-Volt, 15-kW e-motor, controlled by the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Courtesy of advanced hybrid technology, the power of the FireFly is supported by a BSG electric motor with silent, 100% electric startup, and by the e-motor that improves the vehicle’s efficiency and dynamics. The car can therefore travel with the internal combustion engine turned off.

Consumption & CO2 Emissions*

This is the first FIAT Hybrid that uses the electric motor by completely disconnecting the gasoline engine, which can remain off for up to 47% of the time according to the total WLTP cycle. In the urban cycle alone, the percentage rises to 62%. As a result, the new 48-Volt Hybrid is a gasoline engine that consumes less than a diesel in the urban cycle (WLTP):

4.7 L/100 km compared to 5.0 L/100 km for the 1.6 diesel engine in the Tipo;

5.1 L/100 km compared to 5.4 L/100 km for the 1.6 diesel engine in the 500X.

The benefits of the new 48-volt 1.5 T4 Hybrid engine are even greater than the previous 1.3 T4 (500X): in the new version, the CO2 emissions are up to 11% lower (WLTP cycle). Performance is never sacrificed, and the car is very comfortable to drive, courtesy of the practically imperceptible shifts between the electric motor and the combustion engine.

Performance

It is also the most brilliant model in the line-up – with acceleration to 100 km/h in just 9 seconds (Tipo) and 9.4 seconds (500X) – for the practically instantaneous torque delivery from the e-motor. The performance of the combustion engine is therefore quickly supported when restarting and performance is optimized, mitigating the “turbolag” effect and ensuring ready responsiveness to pressure on the accelerator pedal. Similarly, if starting up in pure electric mode, the combustion engine is ignited to assist in the demand for power.

Last but not least, it is worth a mention that the e-motor acts to shift the operating point of the combustion engine, ensuring that it can reach maximum efficiency even in a cold vehicle. This function speeds up the catalyzer warmup transition, with further benefits in terms of fuel consumption and emissions.

Driving electric

The hybrid power supply has multiple advantages in both new models, not least in startup in 100% electric mode: smooth, silent and no gasoline wasted. Likewise, the car can continue to be driven in full-electric mode, compatibly with power demand and the battery charge level (e-launch). Electric-only power supply can also be used for the e-creeping function, to make a series of short movements forward with no pressure on the accelerator, for example in a traffic jam (e-queueing). The car can also be parked in 100% electric mode, either in first gear or in reverse (e-parking). In addition, the hybrid power supply is designed to recover energy during both braking and deceleration.The advantages of this technology are immediate: lower emissions and more respect for the environment, less noise pollution, more comfort and fun – courtesy of the fluidity of the automatic transmission and the responsiveness of the power supply, and lower fuel consumption. These features make the new technology fitted to the 500X and Tipo the best 48-Volt hybrid engine in the B- and C-segments: an extra boost in everyday life, easy to use and able to meet everyone’s needs in terms of freedom of movement.

Fiat 500X Hybrid, the Italian crossover

500X Hybrid is the ideal car for young people seeking a unique style, who move around the city on a daily basis but also like to get out of town with no holds barred. They pay attention to technology but most of all to sustainability and consumption.

The 500X Hybrid is therefore the ideal addition to the line-up of a model that, since its launch in 2014, has recently exceeded 750,000 registrations: a global success, given that the 500X is sold in all the major markets around the world.

Always one of the “top 10” in the most crowded and challenging segment, the 500X is not afraid of competition and boasts a conquest rate of over 60% against the competitors. The only Utility Vehicle with a soft top, the only model in its segment with social relevance courtesy of the collaboration with (RED), the Hybrid version of the 500X now introduces the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The exterior look has also been refreshed with the launch of the Model Year 2022: the front takes on the new “500” logo, while the rear includes dynamic “FIAT” lettering, a synonym for belonging and character. Two design cues that make the 500X even more contemporary, a nod to the look and feel of the New 500.

Available in Cult, Club, Cross and Sport trim levels and two body variants (Hatchback and Dolcevita with soft top), the 500X line-up includes the 1.0 GSE T3 120-HP FWD, 1.3 95-HP MULTIJET and 1.6 130-HP MULTIJET II engines. Together with the new Hybrid version, all these make up an offer that can meet customers’ every need for mobility.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid, the “family mover” by definition is sustainable

Tipo Hybrid is the ideal car for families looking for a versatile and functional car to meet everyday travel needs, also thanks to the reintroduction to the line-up of automatic transmission. Tipo is a car to go anywhere, from city centers to trips out of town; a practical and spacious vehicle that still respects the environment.

Tipo Hybrid therefore fits into the line-up of a model that has sold over one million units since launch, making it the epitome of the “family mover”. It is available in four trim levels (Tipo, City Life, City Cross and Cross), all in the hatchback body variant and as a very spacious station wagon. The engine range is no less broad: as well as the Hybrid version, it also includes a 100-hp 1.0 T3 gasoline, a 1.3 SDE 95-hp diesel, and the top-of-the-range 130-hp 1.6 diesel engine.

Drive safely with ADAS

The 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid also lead their respective segments for their optional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to make them easier to drive and prevent potential hazards.

The main safety specifications on offer include:

Attention Assist – a new addition to the 500X Hybrid although previously seen in the New Tipo in 2020, to detect early signs of driver fatigue in the vehicle’s sideways movements. It also sends an acoustic and visual warning to the instrument panel and recommends the driver take a break.

Autonomous Emergency Brake, which brakes automatically to avoid or reduce a collision with a vehicle in front, even if the driver takes no action. Before it is fully triggered, the system sends an acoustic and visual signal to the instrument panel, then slightly brakes as a warning.

Traffic Sign Recognition, to identify the maximum speed permitted on the road the car is driven on

Intelligent Speed Assist, which recommends the driver observe the speed limit

Lane Control, to keep the car in lane, provided its markings can be correctly detected

Adaptive High Beam, to ensure improved visibility when driving at night, by automatically turning on the high beams when the opposite carriageway is empty

Blind Spot Assist, which uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor blind spots and warn of any obstacles with a triangular warning light on the wing mirror.

To contribute to making life on board even more practical and straightforward: Keyless Entry/Go, rear camera and a wireless cellphone charger (the latter only available on the Tipo Hybrid). The charger provides a veritable rush of power (three times that of the best-selling smartphones), and offers 15-watt fast charging.

Orders for the Fiat 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid – produced at the Melfi plant in Italy and at Tofas, Turkey, respectively – open in February for the main European markets. The models will be available in dealerships from April.

* Provisional values under homologation

SOURCE: Stellantis