New 2019 Fiat 500X models arrive in U.S. from Italy

The first shipments of the new 2019 Fiat 500X have arrived on U.S. soil at the Port of Baltimore (Maryland). Following Baltimore, additional units will arrive at various ports throughout the country.

“Our first batch of new Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2019 Fiat 500X small crossovers are just starting to arrive,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – North America. “Customers will soon be able to experience and enjoy the all-new turbocharged 1.3-liter engine with class-leading torque, standard all-wheel-drive capability, and a host of new safety and technology features.”

Manufactured in Italy at the Melfi assembly plant, the vehicle is powered by an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 177 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of best-in-class torque with engine stop-start (ESS) technology mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. With the introduction of the 1.3-liter engine, FIAT is now the only lineup in the market that provides turbocharged power standard. Wrapped in head-turning Italian design, the vehicle complements the FIAT lineup with standard all-wheel drive.

SOURCE: FCA