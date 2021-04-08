Negative outcome in ballot vote: MAN site in Steyr faces closure

In a secret ballot today, the majority of employees at the MAN site in Steyr (Austria) voted against plans by WSA Beteiligungs GmbH to continue the plant.

The majority of employees of MAN Truck & Bus Österreich GesmbH voted today against the plan for the takeover of the Steyr plant developed by the company together with investor Siegfried Wolf’s WSA company.

The Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus notes this development with disappointment and incomprehension. The plan drawn up together with WSA provided for the saving of a large part of the workforce, combined with future prospects for the site through the production of Steyr brand vehicles and external orders from MAN and other companies.

As a consequence, MAN is now resuming plans to close the Steyr plant. In addition, the next step is to once again renegotiate the social plan, since the current status was tied to the takeover by WSA.

Dr. Martin Rabe, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director at MAN Truck & Bus, noted: “We are very disappointed with the outcome of the vote, since we viewed the alternative to closure being offered as a very good way forward for all concerned. The plans presented together with WSA to save the site would have offered many employees and apprentices a future perspective at the site. However, the high voter turnout of more than 90% also demonstrates the great interest of the employees. Unfortunately, there was obviously still too little transparency within the workforce about the really good concept of WSA Beteiligungs GmbH. We very much regret that the workforce decided against this.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus