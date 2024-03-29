Navistar statement on greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles Phase 3

Navistar appreciates the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) consulting with the industry on its greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles Phase 3 (GHG 3)

Navistar appreciates the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) consulting with the industry on its greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles Phase 3 (GHG 3). We are currently reviewing the regulation’s implications for our customers and product planning. We are committed to fully understanding the potential impacts and ensuring compliance. We will continue to engage constructively with the EPA and work with customers, dealers, and other stakeholders to realize our shared long-term goals.

SOURCE: Navistar