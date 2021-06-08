Navistar reports second quarter 2021 results

Reports second quarter 2021 net income of $163 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, on revenues of $2.2 billion

Navistar International Corporation today announced a second quarter 2021 net income of $163 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2020 net loss of $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The results in the second quarter of 2021 included $91 million of tax-effected significant items.

Second quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $72 million compared to a loss of $10 million in second quarter 2020.

Revenues in the quarter were $2.2 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in the second quarter last year.

Chargeouts in the company’s Core (Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada) market were 13,900 units in the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled year-over-year to $198 million, or 9.2% of revenue, versus $88 million, or 4.6% of revenue, a year ago.

Navistar finished second quarter 2021 with $1.2 billion in consolidated cash and cash equivalents, including $1.2 billion in manufacturing cash and cash equivalents.

The company has increased production line rates in all of its vehicle assembly plants, including adding a second shift to its truck assembly plant in Escobedo, Mexico. The pace of the increases has been slower than planned due to supply chain constraints.

“We delivered strong operating results in our second quarter,” said Persio Lisboa, chief executive officer, Navistar. “The strong trucking industry, fueled by robust economic growth, is supporting higher order activity by our customers and our team is working hard to overcome the supply chain challenges to best support their transportation needs.”

The company made progress on its Navistar 4.0 business strategy throughout the quarter. In March, the company launched a new aftermarket product line to provide high-quality aftermarket parts for Class 2-5 diesel engines and engine components called Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts. Diamond Advantage parts will be distributed through Navistar’s parts distribution centers to warehouse distributors, diesel parts specialists and the International dealer network. The new product line reflects the company’s commitment to supporting customers on the road through an extensive Class 2-8 product offering.

In the connected space, the company announced the upcoming availability of Cummins Connected Software Updates and programmable trim parameters for their X15 engines through Navistar’s OnCommand Connection portal. This integration builds upon the company’s over-the-air capability on the International® A26 engine – making it the first and only OEM to use a single, factory-installed device to equip multiple engine models with remote programming. This is enabled by Navistar’s second-generation telematics devices, which began production in mid-2019.

In electric, the company delivered its first electric school buses to Canada. The 18 electric CE Series school buses were delivered by Western Canada Bus to British Columbia School Districts. The company also announced that it has over 100 orders for its electric CE Series.

The company is also strengthening its manufacturing footprint. Its San Antonio, Texas, manufacturing facility is on schedule to begin production of vehicles in early 2022 and the expansion of its Huntsville, Alabama, engine facility remains on track for completion in the first half of 2023.

The company is also making progress related to its pending merger with TRATON, which remains on track to close in the middle of 2021. The company has announced a conditional call of the 9.5 percent Senior Secured Notes and its 4.75 percent Tax Exempt Bonds upon the closing of the merger.

“Guided by our Navistar 4.0 strategy and fueled by the hard work of our team, Navistar is capitalizing on the strong demand in the industry today,” said Lisboa. “This, together with the many opportunities available to us when our merger with TRATON is complete, leads to a very exciting future for our company, our customers and all of our stakeholders.”

SOURCE: Navistar