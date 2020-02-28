Navistar parts expands product line, introduces solutions to improve parts accessibility

Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) Parts business announces product expansion and solutions to further improve parts availability, reinforcing the company’s commitment to customer uptime.

Fleetrite® Parts Introduces New Line of Filters

Now in its 50th year of business, Fleetrite® parts, Navistar’s all-makes aftermarket truck and bus parts brand, introduces a new line of filters. Fleetrite filters are a direct replacement for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) filters and include air, hydraulic, fuel, lube and oil, DEF and water and coolant. Warranted to be free from defects in material and workmanship, Fleetrite filters prevent contaminants, dirt and debris from entering systems while reducing maintenance costs. This new product line enhances the Fleetrite brand’s more than 100 current product lines.

“The introduction of filters into our Fleetrite product offering expands our portfolio to cover one of the largest all-makes, maintenance product lines in the heavy-duty industry and allows us to reach new customer segments,” said Josef Kory, senior vice president, Parts, Navistar. “Now more than ever, our customers are looking to lower their total cost of ownership without sacrificing uptime. The Fleetrite filter line provides us with the opportunity to do so, while rounding out our filtration product offering.”

Fleetrite Expands Retail Footprint

Parts are now more accessible with the addition of standalone Fleetrite retail locations to International® Truck and IC Bus® dealer locations. There are currently eight Fleetrite stores open with plans to develop 10 stores in 2020. The goal is to reach 50 locations by 2023. Navistar collaborates with its International Truck dealer network to determine the most ideal locations for new stores.

Kory adds, “Fleetrite stores were designed to support our customers and their businesses by bringing quality parts closer to our customer, offering multiple daily deliveries and stocking parts that fit all makes and models.”

Navistar Launches Parts Online Ordering Solution

With a steadfast focus on customer service, ease-of-doing business and parts availability, Navistar’s Parts business launches a new online parts ordering option powered by RepairLink. Navistar is the first commercial OEM to leverage this popular parts ordering platform widely used by the automotive industry. RepairLink is an online connection to order parts from the International Truck and IC Bus dealer network. With Navistar’s entire parts catalogue available for purchase, more than 3,500 customers have made upward of 30,000 transactions using RepairLink.

“RepairLink offers a solution to fleets of all sizes to order and manage parts, which will in turn help our dealers engage with customers through comprehensive online interactions,” said Kory. “We’re working quickly to continue to evolve ways in which we connect with and serve our customers. Ultimately, we want to cover all of our customers’ aftermarket needs through a simple digital experience.”

Visit International Truck booth 1521 at the 2020 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Atlanta February 24 – 27 to see the Fleetrite brand’s new line of filters and gain additional insight into Navistar’s solutions to parts accessibility.

