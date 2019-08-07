Navistar opens new parts distribution center in Memphis

LISLE, Ill. (August 7, 2019) – The doors of Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE: NAV) latest parts distribution center (PDC) will open Monday, August 26 in Olive Branch, Mississippi to help cater to the growing demand for parts and quicker maintenance turnaround times.

The state-of-the-art 300,000 square foot facility serves regional dealers with stock and emergency orders. It also enables Navistar to deliver parts the next day to over 95 percent of its dealers’ service locations due to its centralized location and proximity to the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee. This helps to assure that Navistar’s International® service network, the largest in North America, will have even more expedited access to parts needed for customer repairs.

“The physical location of our new Memphis PDC allows for industry-leading cutoff times with extremely quick turnaround for next-day parts delivery,” said Josef Kory, senior vice president, Parts, Navistar. “Dealers can order as late as 11 p.m. Eastern time and still have the part arrive the next morning. Quicker parts turnaround means faster maintenance repair times and less downtime for fleets.”

The extended hours of the facility also offer customers more options when members of a fleet go down outside of typical business hours.

Kory adds, “Not every parts service emergency is going to happen during an average 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday. Filling the time-sensitive gap of parts delivery is our main goal and Memphis is the key to getting there.”

The Memphis PDC is Navistar’s seventh in the United States and tenth in North America.

