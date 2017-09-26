Navistar: OnCommand connection changes the game in connected vehicle space

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced a number of industry-leading advancements to its OnCommand® Connection platform, including OnCommand Connection Live Action Plans, a feature that is expected to predict when a part is going to fail before it actually does.

“Today’s announcements demonstrate how International Truck’s innovative approach is leading the connected vehicle space,” said Persio Lisboa, chief operating officer. “The innovative solutions we offer via OnCommand Connection help fleet owners and operators achieve optimum vehicle uptime while protecting their bottom line.”

Introduces OnCommand Connection Live Action Plans; Predicted Failures Covered Under Warranty

OnCommand Connection will soon be piloting OnCommand Connection Live Action Plans, a feature that is expected to predict when a part is going to fail before it actually does. These are prognostic models developed using both our field service intelligence and algorithms based in big data analytics. When certain adverse conditions are identified on a vehicle, OnCommand Connection would provide the customer with alerts about potential corrective actions, the potential repair, the parts needed, and the training required to make the repair. Furthermore, if the repair is performed as instructed and the vehicle is under warranty, Navistar would pay for the repair. The company expects to pilot this over the next three months, with an official launch in 2018.

“In other words, we expect to be able to tell customers that we will proactively identify problems before they happen, recommend a fix and pay for warrantable fixes…before anything fails on the truck and they experience down time,” said Lisboa.

Launches Pre and Post Inspection Tool; Automated Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting

Additionally, OnCommand Connection now features Automated Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting (ADVIR) capabilities that are intended to automate government-required vehicle inspection reporting and record-keeping for enhanced safety and productivity. The solution is fully integrated with other OnCommand Connection tools and services, including OnCommand Connection Telematics, Remote Diagnostics and Electronic Driver Log. “Today’s truck drivers are on the front lines of assuring that their vehicles are operating safely and efficiently,” said Terry Kline, SVP, chief information officer. “Our Automated Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting solution relieves drivers of much of the paperwork required in the vehicle inspection process, while assuring that best-practice inspection and reporting protocols are followed.”

Integrates Trailer Tracking into OnCommand Connection

The company’s trailer tracking software is intended to provide detailed analytics and reporting for trailer management, built on the OnCommand Connection platform. GPS fleet trailer tracking helps companies keep tabs on their trailers and their cargo, so they can better maximize these assets to reach their customers and clients effectively. It also helps improve asset utilization, maintenance practices, and optimize trailer capacity.

“There are approximately three times more trailers than tractors registered in the United States,” said Kline. “Information related to the trailer such as location, temperature, remaining space in trailer, tire pressure, and others are critical in making quicker more knowledgeable decisions.”

“As commercial vehicles and fleet operations become increasingly more sophisticated, it’s our responsibility to understand the data ecosystem and integrate with key stakeholders so our customers can maximize their uptime and see those results in their bottom line,” added Kline. “OnCommand Connection will continue to be a game changer across the industry—and we’re just getting started.”

