Much more than a bus: The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro together with software solutions from IVU as an eSystem

Complex: Charging management of city bus fleets is challenging

Sometimes one plus one equals more than two: For example, if the hardware and software fit together perfectly and the performance of the all- electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro can be fully exploited with the support of tailor-made software. As part of the overall eMobility system, an integrated solution consisting of hardzware and software will support transport companies in the rapid conversion to electromobility. Thanks to a recently signed framework agreement between Daimler Buses and the software specialists at IVU Traffic Technologies AG, transport companies can easily acquire bus and software from a single source on request. A current example of this is BSAG Bremen, where the delivery package includes the charging infrastructure and a charging management system.

For owners of an electric car, the issue is no longer daunting: Charging takes place at home at a wallbox, at work or on the road at a fast charging station. Electromobility with city buses is far more complex. The targeted power supply of the buses is the heart of eMobility in the city. For the charging of entire vehicle fleets, the current state of charge of each individual bus, the necessary amount of electricity at the right time for the next trip and the load limits of the power supply have to be precisely taken into consideration. Only if charging management, operational management and depot management work together smoothly can maximum efficiency of ten, hundred, a thousand or more city buses be ensured, as well as their integration into precisely synchronized timetables.

That’s where Daimler Buses and its strategic partnership with Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies AG come in. Mirko Sgodda, Head of Sales, Marketing and Services at Daimler Buses: “With the hardware of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro and the software from IVU, Daimler Buses is providing transport operators with a tailor-made, field-tested system solution from a single source.” The IVU.suite software assigns each bus a defined charging point when it enters the depot. Smart charging management knows the current state of charge and makes sure that all buses are charged with the required amount of electricity for their next trip, including preconditioning of the battery and passenger compartment.

Hardware and software from a single source ensure maximum performance and reduce costs

Matthias Rust, CTO of IVU Traffic Technologies: “Our intelligent charging management ensures maximum performance and availability of the bus fleet at minimum cost – because IVU.suite consolidates all relevant data.” The software knows the current state of charge as well as the target state of charge and time of charge, the age and condition of the batteries, the available total power, ready-to-use charging stations as well as energy costs. Even the weather and the number of passengers are included in the calculation of the required amount of electricity, as are any opportunity charges along the route.

This prevents expensive load peaks and capacity overruns, while at the same time ensuring the operational capability of the entire fleet. The software works flexibly: Users can seamlessly integrate it into existing IT systems and specify criteria and strategies for the target state of charge and its timing in detail. The eCitaro is communicative and connects to the charging infrastructure via the ISO 15118 protocol. Companies will be able to gain insight into the operating data of their fleet via the Omniplus On Portal by the Omniplus service brand from Daimler Buses.

The eCitaro as part of the overall eMobility system

Electromobility means rethinking urban mobility with buses. That’s why eMobility from Daimler Buses is more than the all-electric eCitaro. It is an overall system. Experts from Daimler Buses eMobility Consulting will help with the transition. They will provide support in the planning of infrastructure, calculate the necessary power supply, know the routes to network operators and power suppliers and recommend the appropriate charging technology – right up to the organization of the depot with parking spaces and the power supply to vehicles including their battery equipment.

In order to further facilitate this switch to electric mobility for transport companies, Daimler Buses can on request also supply the necessary infrastructure as part of a turnkey solution. In addition to charge management and project planning, this also includes the complete construction of the power supply infrastructure as well as the associated construction measures – and all of this in ongoing operation. In this way, the customer receives a tailor-made, overall eMobility system from a single source.

Daimler Buses also supports transport companies after the vehicles have been delivered. The specific eMobility service concept begins with the support of the customer’s workshop, includes tailored eService contracts and culminates in bus depot management. Here, Omniplus employees take over vehicle supervision in the customer’s workshop. Omniplus Training Centers provide exemplary information about the equipment for an eBus workshop and offer a complete training concept for eMobility. So that one plus one is greater than two in the long run.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck