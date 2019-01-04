Mov’InBlue and car-sharing platform Drivy enter into a technological partnership to speed up the development of self-service car-sharing offers

Mov’InBlue, a smart digital mobility solution, created by Valeo and Capgemini, that specializes in digital mobility services for corporate fleets and car rental companies, and Drivy, Europe’s leading car-sharing platform, today announce the launch of a connected and interoperable shared mobility solution. Thanks to this solution, fleet managers will be able to make their vehicles available for self-service car-sharing on the Drivy platform.

The turnkey solution gives all professional organizations with a fleet of vehicles the opportunity to enter the smartphone-based car-sharing market with zero outlay. This includes traditional car rental companies as well as businesses and local authorities that have a vehicle fleet at their disposal and companies looking to diversify into car-sharing services. When integrated with the Drivy platform, the Mov’InBlue solution makes it possible to share vehicles from any fleet with Drivy’s community of 2.5 million users, enabling fleet managers to optimize vehicle use and providing them with an additional source of revenue.