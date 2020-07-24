More than 300,000 Renault electric vehicles sold in Europe

Renault has sold more than 300,000 electric vehicles in Europe. At the same time, more than 100,000 Renault ZOE have been registered in France. This doubling underlines Renault’s leadership on the European electric market and the continuous growth of its sales in this sector since 2010.

Pioneer and leader in electric mobility in Europe since 2010.

As a pioneer and leader, the Renault group is working for the large-scale deployment of electric vehicles in favor of the ecological transition. In the first half of 2020, Renault brand volumes are up 38% with more than 42,000 vehicles sold. ZOE sales in Europe are up nearly 50% to 37,540 units.

Please click here to view more details

SOURCE: Renault Group