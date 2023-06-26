More room for high performance: BMW M GmbH confirms development of a new BMW M5 Touring

Seventh generation of the BMW M5 Sedan already undergoing an intensive testing programme

Seventh generation of the BMW M5 Sedan already undergoing an intensive testing programme. BMW M GmbH to continue its product offensive in 2024 and confirms the extension of its model range to include a Touring variant of the new high-performance model.

The prototypes are carefully disguised, but they cannot conceal their character as high-performance cars. The future generation of the BMW M5 has entered the practical phase of its series development process. The new high-performance sedan from BMW M GmbH is now completing its test drives on public roads, BMW Group proving grounds and racetracks around the world.

Moreover, fans of the BMW M brand can look forward to a further result of the product offensive that will continue into the year 2024. BMW M GmbH has now officially confirmed that with the new edition of the BMW M5, it will be adding a Touring variant to its model range. The perfect symbiosis of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort and impressive spaciousness will experience a renaissance in 2024 with the new BMW M5 Touring.

Just like the future BMW M5 Sedan, the Touring variant will also feature a completely newly developed partially electrified drive system. Its M-typical performance characteristics as well as the precisely tuned chassis technology refined with innovative systems facilitate driving dynamics and agility at a level unique in this vehicle class. Thus, BMW M GmbH is steadily progressing on its path to electrification. “We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars,” says Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH.

For almost 40 years now, the BMW M5 has been the benchmark for driving dynamics, agility and precision in the high-performance sedan segment. Evolutionary progress, development know-how from racing and pioneering innovations in the areas of drive, suspension, aerodynamics and lightweight construction have shaped the history of the BMW M5. Engines with six, eight and ten cylinders, M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving characteristics, the compound brake system with M Carbon ceramic brakes and M xDrive four-wheel drive are just some of the technological milestones with which this model has repeatedly redefined top performance in a sedan that is unconditionally suitable for everyday use. The seventh generation of the BMW M5 takes up on this – with fascinating innovations for an even more intense performance experience.

The first BMW M5 Touring was launched back in 1992 based on the second-generation BMW M5 Sedan and has since stood for a combination of high performance and everyday practicality on four wheels. In 2007, BMW M GmbH also added a Touring variant to the fourth-generation BMW M5. And currently, the successful launch of the first BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive* also underscores the high appeal of this special vehicle concept in the premium midrange segment of high-performance cars.

Testing of the first prototypes of the new BMW M5 Touring is to commence in the next few days in urban traffic as well as on country roads and motorways around Munich and at the BMW M GmbH headquarters in Garching. The integrated application of all drive and suspension systems will then also be carried out for the new BMW M5 Touring on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife, among other places, with the aim of ensuring the ideal balance of sporting performance on the racetrack and superior ride comfort in everyday driving and over long distances.

SOURCE: BMW Group